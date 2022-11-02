EA Gold RSI

EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.

Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.

Settings: 

 OrderBuy  = true                                                           
 OrderSell  = true
 Magic  = 1
 LotBuy  = 0.01
 LotSell  = 0.01
 Profit  = 1
 SL  = 10000*Point
 Step  = 1
 Martingale  = 1.5
 Period_RSI  = 14
 Max_RSI  = 70
 Min_RSI  = 30
 MaxOrederBuy  = 50
 MaxOrederSell  = 50


If You need help, You can direct message me.

Prodotti consigliati
EA Gold MA
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
EA Gold CCI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_CCI  = 12  Max_CCI   = 100  Min_CCI   = 100  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message m
EA Gold MA V2
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
EA Gold Bollinger Bands
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_BB  = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me. 
EA Gold MFI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_MFI  = 14  Max_MFI   = 80  Min_MFI   = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold MACD
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 2  Martingale  = 1.5  Fast_ema_period  = 12  Slow_ema_period   = 26  Signal_period   = 9  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA Gold Parabolic SAR
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Step_SAR  = 0.02  Maximum_SAR   = 0.2  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
AlwaysWin MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
Experts
EA Description : The EA is designed based on specific trend detection algorithms and strong filters.Most of the algorithms are smart and automatic. You need to adjust some limited parameters to optimize the signal engine of the EA. Thus optimizing and using EA is very simple and easy. Supported Symbols and Timeframes : All timeframes and pairs are supported by EA. The best operation of EA is on all 28 Major and Cross Pairs of Forex. The best timeframes are M15,M30,H1 EA Inputs General Options
EA Gold Stochastic
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Kperiod  = 5  Dperiod   = 3  Slowing   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Experts
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU &  DAX, etc.. VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like  XAU, DAX, etc. , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to hig
ZombieBreakout
Chirasak Phathura
Experts
ZombieBreakout Live Signal  XAUUSD: Live Signal  US30: Live Signal  BTCUSD: MT5 Version : : Click Here ZombieAI channel : Click Here Recommendations: Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD Strategy: Breakout Timeframe: (Daily) D1 Minimum Deposit: $100 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Strategy Overview ZombieBreakout is a simple yet powerful intraday breakout strategy that does not use indicators, grids, or martingale systems. The logic is straightforward: The system places t
ADX Gold Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/years (back test). Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:  32  usd/0.01 ounce   depend on your broker  and  your account   ( adjust t
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
Suyanto
Experts
Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high-low or open-close from the previous candle trade using that range. For scalping, user can use shorter candle timeframe. Everytime there is a new candle, the range is updated to the previous candle. This process is repeated until trading window ended. If the candle size is big, there might be only small momentum left for breakout . That's why reversal strategy should be implemented. If the range size is bigger
Virtue
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
"Virtue" is a fully automated Long term Expert Advisor. It calculates market condition itself and decides to enter a position. "Virtue" needs patience that is the why its name Virtue. Patience is a virtue. You must be patient to make some Money. You have to wait for it to find optimal conditions to open an order. It will be enough to just install it on the platform. No need to optimize many parameters. Expert is optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe. First download demo and test it for your broker.
Unbrekeable
SHEYLA SOFTWARE
4 (1)
Experts
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.  Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.   Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.   This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses   XAUUSD in 2015-2020
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Experts
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Cougar Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Cougar Scalper is a fully automated expert advisor. That is a medium-term trend scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the
EA Gold Alligator
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Jaw_period  = 13  Jaw_shift   = 8  Teeth_period   = 8  Teeth_shift   = 5  Lips_period   = 5  Lips_shift   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxO
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Ikka Martingale
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
The Ikka Martingale Strategy The EA is design to trade on the basis of martingale with average TP, but here it start from two type of initial trades " Limit Orders and Stop Orders Pending"  for determination of trend direction so You should be want to run different different settings for every pair as you will Optimize the that pair and it will make Profit as It only closes the Open trades on specified Take Profit value in Points.
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Un Expert Advisor che negozia all'intersezione di due medie mobili utilizza la terza media mobile per filtrare la direzione del trend corrente. Ha impostazioni di input flessibili ma allo stesso tempo semplici. Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5 ->   QUI   / Istruzioni   ->     QUI     Benefici: Configurazione facile e intuitiva Adatto a qualsiasi tipo di strumento e a qualsiasi periodo di tempo Ha tre tipi di notifiche Sistema innestabile di sovrapposizione del primo ordine con
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Big Player EA Audusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA AUDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Yolo EA
Yohanes Raymond Budiono
Experts
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320 Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral. Recommended currency pairs:   GBPUSD Recommended timeframe:   M15 Recommended session:  London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2) Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only. Notes: Can be used for any b
Range Breakout MT4 EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308572 Message me after purchase for the correct setfiles! The Range Breakout EA for MetaTrader is built on a time-tested, reliable concept — trading breakouts from tight price ranges. This is one of the oldest and most consistently effective principles in trading, used by professionals for decades. Unlike many Expert Advisors you’ll find on MQL5 that show perfect backtests but fail in live trading, this EA was not curve-fitted to produce idealized
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Altri dall’autore
EA Gold MA
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
EA Gold MACD
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 2  Martingale  = 1.5  Fast_ema_period  = 12  Slow_ema_period   = 26  Signal_period   = 9  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell
EA Gold Parabolic SAR
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Step_SAR  = 0.02  Maximum_SAR   = 0.2  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold Stochastic
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Kperiod  = 5  Dperiod   = 3  Slowing   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold CCI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_CCI  = 12  Max_CCI   = 100  Min_CCI   = 100  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message m
EA Gold Bollinger Bands
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_BB  = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me. 
EA Gold Alligator
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Jaw_period  = 13  Jaw_shift   = 8  Teeth_period   = 8  Teeth_shift   = 5  Lips_period   = 5  Lips_shift   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxO
EA Gold MFI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_MFI  = 14  Max_MFI   = 80  Min_MFI   = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold MA V2
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione