RSI Price Levels MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that projects price levels where RSI would reach specific values on a selected higher timeframe (HTF).





Instead of displaying RSI in a separate window, the indicator calculates and plots price-based RSI levels directly on the chart, allowing traders to see where price interaction becomes statistically significant.





The indicator works in stable mode only, recalculating exclusively when a new HTF candle is formed, ensuring consistent and non-repainting historical levels.





Key Features





• Predictive price levels for RSI Overbought, 50 and Oversold

• True Multi-Timeframe (MTF) calculation

• Price-based RSI projection directly on the chart

• Stable HTF logic with no visual repainting

• Lightweight and optimized for intraday and swing trading

• Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5





How It Works





The indicator computes the price value at which RSI would mathematically reach predefined levels (Overbought, 50, Oversold), based on RSI smoothing logic.

RSI calculations are performed on a user-selectable Higher Timeframe (InpTF) and then mapped onto the current chart timeframe.

This allows traders to analyze higher-timeframe RSI pressure while executing on lower timeframes.

Example:

RSI calculated on H1 displayed directly on an M5 chart as predictive price levels.

All timeframe settings are fully configurable from the indicator inputs.





Usage Examples





• Identifying overbought and oversold price zones

• Mean reversion analysis

• Dynamic support and resistance

• Confluence with price action and market structure

• Bias filtering using the RSI 50 level





Important Notes





• This indicator is predictive, not signal-based

• It does not provide trade entries or exits

• Best used with price action confirmation

• Suitable for professional discretionary trading





Disclaimer





This indicator is provided for analytical and educational purposes only.

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.



