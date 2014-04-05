RSI Price Levels MTF

RSI Price Levels MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that projects price levels where RSI would reach specific values on a selected higher timeframe (HTF).

Instead of displaying RSI in a separate window, the indicator calculates and plots price-based RSI levels directly on the chart, allowing traders to see where price interaction becomes statistically significant.

The indicator works in stable mode only, recalculating exclusively when a new HTF candle is formed, ensuring consistent and non-repainting historical levels.

Key Features

• Predictive price levels for RSI Overbought, 50 and Oversold
• True Multi-Timeframe (MTF) calculation
• Price-based RSI projection directly on the chart
• Stable HTF logic with no visual repainting
• Lightweight and optimized for intraday and swing trading
• Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5

How It Works

The indicator computes the price value at which RSI would mathematically reach predefined levels (Overbought, 50, Oversold), based on RSI smoothing logic.

RSI calculations are performed on a user-selectable Higher Timeframe (InpTF) and then mapped onto the current chart timeframe.

This allows traders to analyze higher-timeframe RSI pressure while executing on lower timeframes.

Example:
RSI calculated on H1 displayed directly on an M5 chart as predictive price levels.

All timeframe settings are fully configurable from the indicator inputs.


Usage Examples

• Identifying overbought and oversold price zones
• Mean reversion analysis
• Dynamic support and resistance
• Confluence with price action and market structure
• Bias filtering using the RSI 50 level

Important Notes

• This indicator is predictive, not signal-based
• It does not provide trade entries or exits
• Best used with price action confirmation
• Suitable for professional discretionary trading

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for analytical and educational purposes only.
Trading financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

