VolumeLeaders Levels

================================================================================
              VL LEVELS INDICATOR - USER GUIDE
              VolumeLeaders Institutional Trade Levels for MetaTrader 5
================================================================================

WHAT IS THIS INDICATOR?
-----------------------
This indicator displays VolumeLeaders institutional  dark pools trade levels on your MT5 charts. These levels represent price points where significant institutional
trading activity has occurred, ranked by dollar volume. They represent level of support and resistance.

DISCLAIMER:

This is an Unofficial product with no tie with the www.volumeleaders.com platform. I have a personal subscription to www.volumeleaders.com, and best usage of this indicator can only be achieved if you are subscribed too to the platform.


================================================================================
                         QUICK START GUIDE
================================================================================

STEP 1: FIND YOUR MT5 DATA FOLDER
---------------------------------
The indicator reads level files from a special "Files" folder in MetaTrader 5.

To find this folder:
  1. Open MetaTrader 5
  2. Click: File -> Open Data Folder
  3. Navigate to: MQL5 -> Files
  4. Create a new folder called: VL_Levels

Your path should look like:
  [MT5 Data Folder]/MQL5/Files/VL_Levels/

Common locations:
  Windows: C:\Users\[YourName]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[ID]\MQL5\Files\VL_Levels\
  Mac/Wine: ~/.mt5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Files/VL_Levels/


STEP 2: DOWNLOAD LEVELS FROM VOLUMELEADERS
------------------------------------------
Go to VolumeLeaders.com and download the level data for your symbol.

VolumeLeaders offers TWO export formats:

  A) ThinkScript TXT (RECOMMENDED - easiest!)
     - Download the .txt file directly
     - No conversion needed
     - File contains ThinkScript code that our indicator can parse

  B) Excel XLSX
     - Download the .xlsx file
     - You must convert it to CSV (see instructions below)


STEP 3: PLACE THE FILE IN THE VL_LEVELS FOLDER
----------------------------------------------
Name the file to match your MT5 symbol EXACTLY.

Examples:
  - For Apple stock:     AAPL.txt  or  AAPL.csv
  - For S&P 500 ETF:     SPY.txt   or  SPY.csv
  - For Energy ETF:      XLE.txt   or  XLE.csv

IMPORTANT: The filename must match your broker's symbol name!
  - Check your MT5 chart title for the exact symbol
  - Some brokers add suffixes (e.g., AAPL.US, AAPL.NAS)
  - If your broker uses "AAPL.US", name the file "AAPL.US.txt"


STEP 4: ADD THE INDICATOR TO YOUR CHART
---------------------------------------
  1. Open a chart for the symbol you downloaded levels for
  2. Go to: Insert -> Indicators -> Custom -> Ind_VL_Levels
  3. Click OK to apply with default settings
  4. The levels will appear as horizontal lines on your chart!


================================================================================
                      FILE FORMAT DETAILS
================================================================================

OPTION A: THINKSCRIPT TXT FORMAT (Recommended)
----------------------------------------------
This is the easiest option - just download and use directly!

The .txt file from VolumeLeaders contains ThinkScript code like this:

  def show_AAPL = GetSymbol() == "AAPL";
  plot line_AAPL_0 = if show_AAPL then 280.0 else Double.NaN;
  AddChartBubble(..., 280.0, "$1.24B", Color.WHITE, yes);

Our indicator automatically extracts:
  - Price levels from "plot" lines
  - Dollar volumes from "AddChartBubble" lines
  - Rank from the line number (0 = Rank 1, 1 = Rank 2, etc.)


OPTION B: CSV FORMAT (Requires Conversion)
------------------------------------------
If you downloaded the .xlsx file, convert it to CSV:

  Excel:
    File -> Save As -> Choose "CSV (Comma delimited) (*.csv)"

  Google Sheets:
    File -> Download -> Comma-separated values (.csv)

  LibreOffice Calc:
    File -> Save As -> Choose "Text CSV (.csv)"

Expected CSV format:
  VolumeLeaders.com,,,,,,,
  Price,$$,Shares,Trades,RS,PCT,Level Rank,Level Date Range
  280.0,1240000000,4500000,1200,5.2,100,1,2023-01-01 - 2024-01-01
  275.0,892450000,3200000,980,4.1,95,2,2023-02-15 - 2024-01-01
  ...

Required columns: "Price" and "Level Rank" (or just "Rank")
Optional columns: "$$" (dollars), "Shares", "Trades", "Level Date Range"


================================================================================
                      INDICATOR SETTINGS
================================================================================

DISPLAY SETTINGS
----------------
  Level Line Color    - Color for single price levels (default: gold/amber)
  Zone Line Color     - Color for clustered zones
  Level Line Width    - Thickness of level lines (1-5)
  Zone Line Width     - Thickness of zone lines (1-5)
  Line Style          - Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.

LABEL SETTINGS
--------------
  Show Labels         - Display "VL #1 $1.24B" text (default: ON)
  Show Dates          - Include date range in label
  Show Volume         - Include share volume in label

FILE SETTINGS
-------------
  Symbol Override     - Use a different symbol than the chart
                        (useful if your broker uses different naming)
  Folder Path         - Subfolder in MQL5/Files/ (default: VL_Levels)
  Auto-Refresh        - Automatically reload when file changes (default: ON)
  Refresh Interval    - How often to check for file updates (seconds)

BEHAVIOR
--------
  Verbose Logs        - Enable detailed logging for troubleshooting


================================================================================
                      TROUBLESHOOTING
================================================================================

LEVELS NOT APPEARING?
---------------------
1. Check the Experts tab (View -> Toolbox -> Experts tab) for error messages

2. Verify your file is in the correct location:
   - File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files -> VL_Levels -> [SYMBOL].txt

3. Make sure the filename matches the chart symbol EXACTLY
   - Check your chart title bar for the exact symbol name
   - Symbol names are case-sensitive on some systems

4. Try removing and re-adding the indicator to the chart

5. Check if the file format is correct:
   - TXT file should contain "plot line_" and "AddChartBubble"
   - CSV file should have "Price" column in the header


SYMBOL NAME MISMATCH?
---------------------
Different brokers use different symbol names:
  - Standard: AAPL, SPY, XLE
  - With suffix: AAPL.US, SPY.NYSE, XLE.ARCA
  - CFD style: AAPLm, #AAPL

Solutions:
  1. Rename your file to match broker's symbol exactly
  2. OR use the "Symbol Override" setting in the indicator


FILE NOT FOUND ERROR?
---------------------
The indicator looks in: MQL5/Files/VL_Levels/[SYMBOL].txt (or .csv)

To verify the path:
  1. In MT5: File -> Open Data Folder
  2. Navigate to MQL5 -> Files -> VL_Levels
  3. Confirm your file is there with the correct name


LEVELS SHOWING AT WRONG PRICES?
-------------------------------
This can happen if:
  1. The file is for a different symbol
  2. The symbol had a stock split (prices need adjustment)
  3. Your broker uses different price formatting


================================================================================
                      TIPS FOR BEST RESULTS
================================================================================

1. DOWNLOAD FRESH DATA REGULARLY
   VolumeLeaders updates their data - download new files periodically

2. USE TXT FORMAT WHEN POSSIBLE
   The ThinkScript .txt format requires no conversion

3. ENABLE AUTO-REFRESH
   Keep auto-refresh ON to see updates when you replace files

4. CREATE FILES FOR MULTIPLE SYMBOLS
   You can have files for many symbols - the indicator will automatically
   load the correct one based on which chart you're viewing

5. BACKUP YOUR FILES
   Keep a backup of your level files outside the MT5 folder


================================================================================
                      SUPPORT
================================================================================

For VolumeLeaders data questions:

For indicator issues:
  Check the Experts tab in MT5 for detailed error messages


================================================================================
              (c) VL MT5 Bridge - https://www.volumeleaders.com
================================================================================
Prodotti consigliati
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore delle Sessioni di Trading L'Indicatore delle Sessioni di Trading visualizza i punti alti e bassi, nonché gli orari di inizio e fine delle sessioni di trading asiatiche, di Londra e di New York direttamente sul tuo grafico. Caratteristiche: Visualizzazione delle principali sessioni di trading Evidenziazione dei punti alti e bassi Visualizzazione degli orari di inizio e fine di ogni sessione Orari delle sessioni personalizzabili Facile da usare ed efficiente Personalizzabilità: Ogni ses
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicatori
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
FREE
Norion Candle Range Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles. By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas. This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquid
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hai mai pensato di avere uno scanner che analizza tutte le strategie e mostra i punti di acquisto e vendita su tutti i timeframes di quell'attivo, tutto contemporaneamente? È esattamente ciò che fa questo scanner. Questo scanner è progettato per mostrare i segnali di acquisto e vendita che hai creato nel Rule Plotter: creatore di strategie senza programmazione ed eseguirli all'interno di questo scanner su vari attivi e timeframes differenti. La strategia predefinita di Rule Plotter riguarda solo
FREE
The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Indicatori
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
FREE
Price direct alert
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Indicatori
The Choppery notifier is an indicator that has been developed and tested for the purpose of alerting you that a candle is about to form, it takes away the trouble of having to play a guessing game as to when next a candle will form after a trend, therefore most of the time it eliminates the thought of having to predict which direction price will begin to move at. This indicator can be used in any timeframe, a notification will be sent out to you via email when price moves. you can start at a min
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Indicatori
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Forex Time
Yuriy Ponyatov
5 (1)
Indicatori
An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Indicatori
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision. Core Fun
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicatori
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Indicatori
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
Japan CandleStick Patterns
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
FREE
Inside Bar Radar
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Indicatori
Benvenuto nel nostro   modello di ondata di prezzo   MT5 --(modello ABCD)-- Il modello ABCD è un modello di trading potente e ampiamente utilizzato nel mondo dell'analisi tecnica. È un modello di prezzo armonico che i trader utilizzano per identificare potenziali opportunità di acquisto e vendita sul mercato. Con il modello ABCD, i trader possono anticipare potenziali movimenti di prezzo e prendere decisioni informate su quando entrare e uscire dalle negoziazioni. Versione EA:   Price Wave EA
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicatori
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
SMC Market Structure
Josef Vobejda
Indicatori
The SMC Market Structure indicator tracks key price action shifts using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), helping traders identify institutional behavior and overall trend direction. It automatically detects and displays: Break of Structure (BOS) – Signals continuation of trend Change of Character (CHOCH) – Indicates potential reversal Swing Highs and Lows – Used to define market structure and directional bias Each structural event is clearly marked on the chart, allowing traders to visualize momentu
FREE
Envolventes con alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Indicatori
MT5 Enveloping Pattern Detector: Your competitive advantage in trading Are you looking for a tool to help you accurately identify the best trading opportunities in the forex market? Our Engulfing Pattern Detector provides you with a highly reliable buy or sell signal, based on one of the most recognized and effective Japanese candlestick patterns: the engulfing pattern. With an average success rate of 70%, this indicator will allow you to make safer and more profitable investment decisions. Don'
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
BarX
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicatori
BarX — Indicatore di Massimi e Minimi di una Candela Specifica BarX è un indicatore tecnico che evidenzia automaticamente il massimo e il minimo di una candela specifica del giorno , definita dall’utente (ad esempio candela 0 rappresenta la prima candela dopo l’apertura del mercato ). Questo strumento è particolarmente utile per i trader che utilizzano livelli di prezzo fissi come supporto, resistenza, breakout o inversione . Segnando visualmente questi punti sul grafico, BarX semplifica l’anali
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicatori
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
White Crows
Viktor Pekar
Indicatori
White Crow Indicator by VArmadA A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns. Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher. Instructions: - Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to su
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Indicator MT5 FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29957 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the trading instrument moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). The patterns usually occur at the end of a trend and are used to signal tren
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicatori
Power Candles – Segnali di ingresso basati sulla forza per tutti i mercati Power Candles porta l’analisi di forza collaudata di Stein Investments direttamente sul grafico dei prezzi. Invece di reagire solo al prezzo, ogni candela viene colorata in base alla reale forza di mercato, consentendo di identificare immediatamente accumuli di momentum, accelerazioni della forza e transizioni di trend pulite. Un’unica logica per tutti i mercati Power Candles funziona automaticamente su tutti i simboli di
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avanzato di indicatore per scalping con filtri multipli SuperScalp Pro è un sistema avanzato di indicatore per scalping che combina il classico Supertrend con molteplici filtri di conferma intelligenti. L’indicatore funziona in modo efficiente su tutti i timeframe da M1 a H4 ed è particolarmente adatto per XAUUSD, BTCUSD e le principali coppie Forex. Può essere utilizzato come sistema stand-alone o integrato in modo flessibile nelle strategie di trading esistenti. L’indi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Funziona meglio su timeframe più bassi, come 1 minuto, 5 minuti e 15 minuti. Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supp
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rilev
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per   MT4 / MT5 : Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano:   Ammira un pan
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro è un indicatore professionale per MetaTrader 5, progettato per supportare i trader nell'identificare punti di ingresso e gestire il rischio in modo efficace. L'indicatore fornisce un set completo di strumenti analitici che include un sistema di rilevamento dei segnali, gestione automatica di Entry/SL/TP, analisi del volume e statistiche delle performance in tempo reale. Guida utente per comprendere il sistema   |   Guida utente per altre lingue CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
TPSproTrend PRO identifica il momento in cui il mercato cambia effettivamente direzione e forma un punto di ingresso all'inizio del movimento. Si entra nel mercato quando il prezzo sta appena iniziando a muoversi, e non dopo che il movimento si è già verificato.   Indicatore       Non ridisegna i segnali e visualizza automaticamente i punti di ingresso, lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit, rendendo il trading chiaro, visivo e strutturato. ISTRUZIONI RUS   -   VERSIONE MT4 Vantaggi principali Segnali
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Altri dall’autore
Price Volume Trend Oscillator PVT
David Iommi
Indicatori
Price Volume Trend (PVT) Oscillator Description:  The PVT Oscillator is a volume indicator that serves as an alternative to the standard On-Balance Volume (OBV). While ordinary volume indicators can be noisy and hard to read, this tool converts volume flow into a clear Histogram Oscillator, similar to a MACD, but for Volume. It is designed to detect first  Trend Reversals and Divergences by analyzing the difference between a Fast and Slow PVT moving average. Why is this better than standard OBV?
FREE
Cyclic Smoothed RSI
David Iommi
Indicatori
This indicator is an MQL5 port inspired by the "Cyclic Smoothed RSI" concept originally developed by Dr_Roboto and popularized by LazyBear and LuxAlgo on TradingView. The Cyclic Smoothed RSI (cRSI) is an oscillator designed to address the two main limitations of the standard RSI: lag and fixed overbought/oversold levels. By using digital signal processing (DSP) based on market cycles, the cRSI reduces noise without sacrificing responsiveness.  It features Adaptive Bands that expand and contract
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione