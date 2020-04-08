Nebula Bow

Nebula Bow — Trend Direction Filter

Nebula Bow is a clean and efficient trend direction filter designed to help traders stay aligned with the dominant market flow while avoiding unnecessary noise.

Rather than overwhelming the chart with complex calculations or multiple indicators, Nebula Bow focuses on clarity, stability, and practical trend guidance. It is built on the idea that a well-structured and disciplined approach often outperforms excessive complexity.

This indicator is especially suitable for traders who value:

  • Clear trend direction

  • Smooth visual guidance

  • Minimal chart distraction

  • Consistent behavior across different market conditions

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Non-repaint trend filter
    Signals are calculated only on closed candles, ensuring reliable and consistent behavior.

  • Smooth and continuous visual output
    Trend direction is displayed clearly without frequent breaks or erratic changes.

  • Low resource usage
    Optimized for performance, safe to use on multiple charts and timeframes simultaneously.

  • Multi-timeframe compatible
    Can be applied to various trading styles, from scalping to swing trading.

🔹 Designed to Work With, Not Against You

Nebula Bow does not attempt to predict the market.
Instead, it helps traders filter trades in the direction that matters most — the prevailing trend.

It can be used as:

  • A standalone trend guide

  • A confirmation filter for entry signals

  • A directional bias tool in discretionary or automated trading systems

🔹 Philosophy Behind Nebula Bow

Simple tools, when used with discipline and understanding, can be extremely powerful.

Nebula Bow is intentionally designed to remain focused and uncluttered, allowing traders to make decisions with confidence rather than confusion.

🔹 Part of the Nebula Trading Series

Nebula Bow is part of the Nebula ecosystem, designed to work seamlessly with:

  • Nebula Arrow — entry signal visualization

  • Nebula Archer EA — automated execution and risk management

The indicator is provided free of charge, allowing traders to understand the trend structure before deciding whether automation is right for them.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This indicator does not provide trade entries on its own.

  • Best results are achieved when combined with proper risk management and confirmation rules.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

✅ Summary

Nebula Bow is a professional-grade trend filter built on the principle that clarity beats complexity.
Ideal for traders who believe that mastering the market starts with understanding direction — not adding more indicators.

🔹 Recommended Usage & Best Practice

Nebula Bow is designed to be used as a trend direction filter, helping traders maintain alignment with the dominant market bias.

✔ Trend Filtering

  • Use Nebula Bow to identify the primary market direction.

  • Focus on trades that follow the indicated trend and avoid counter-trend entries.

✔ Entry Confirmation

  • Combine Nebula Bow with Nebula Arrow for optimal results.

  • Nebula Bow defines the direction, while Nebula Arrow provides precise entry signals.

  • Using both tools together on the same chart creates a clear and structured trading workflow.

Trend first, entry second.

🔹 Why This Combination Works

Using a dedicated trend filter together with a clear entry signal:

  • Reduces false signals

  • Improves trade selection

  • Helps traders stay disciplined

  • Keeps the chart clean and readable

This approach reflects a professional trading principle:
separate market direction from entry timing.

🔹 Automation & Future Expansion

For traders who prefer automation and time efficiency, the Nebula ecosystem is being expanded with:

Nebula Archer (Expert Advisor) — In Development

Nebula Archer is designed to:

  • Automate trade execution based on Nebula Arrow and Nebula Bow

  • Apply consistent risk and trade management

  • Eliminate emotional decision-making

  • Save time while maintaining strategy discipline

Nebula Bow and Nebula Arrow are provided free of charge, allowing traders to fully understand and manually apply the strategy before choosing automation.

🔹 Best Practice Summary (Download Now)

  • Nebula Bow → Trend direction filter

  • Nebula Arrow → Entry signal confirmation

  • Nebula Archer EA → Automated execution & time efficiency (coming soon)

Powerful trading does not require complexity — it requires structure.


Prodotti consigliati
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore Smart FVG MT4 – Rilevamento Avanzato del Fair Value Gap per MetaTrader 4 L'indicatore Smart FVG per MetaTrader 4 offre rilevamento, monitoraggio e avvisi professionali dei Fair Value Gap (FVG) direttamente sui tuoi grafici. Combina un filtro basato sull'ATR con una logica sensibile alla struttura per eliminare il rumore, adattarsi alla liquidità e mantenere solo gli squilibri più rilevanti per decisioni operative precise. Vantaggi principali Rilevamento accurato degli FVG: individua
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicatori
QualifiedEngulfing è la versione gratuita dell'indicatore ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing è la versione a pagamento dell'indicatore Advance Engulf. Scaricalo qui. Qual è la differenza tra la versione gratuita e la versione a pagamento di ProEngulfing ? La versione gratuita ha un limite di un segnale al giorno. Presentazione di QualifiedEngulfing - Il tuo indicatore professionale per i modelli Engulf su MT4 Sblocca la potenza della precisione con QualifiedEngulfing, un indicatore all'avanguardia pro
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicatori
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicatori
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Indicatori
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicatori
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicatori
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicatori
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Trend Alchemist
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Trend Alchemist: Turn Market Chaos into Trading Gold! Are you tired of conflicting signals and getting caught on the wrong side of the trend? The Trend Alchemist indicator cuts through the noise to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit points. This powerful system combines the reliable trend filtering of Multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with the precise timing of the Stochastic Oscillator . It doesn't just show you the trend; it confirms the market alignment and pinpoints t
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicatori
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore di Spostamento della Struttura del Mercato e Gap di Valore Equo (FVG) per MT4 Questo indicatore per MT4 identifica spostamenti nella struttura del mercato e gap di valore equo (FVG), fornendo ai trader potenziali opportunità di trading. Avvisa gli utenti di questi eventi tramite notifiche mobili, consentendo loro di reagire rapidamente alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento dello Spostamento della Struttura del Mercato: Identifica spostamenti ria
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicatori
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicatori
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Trend Reverting PRO v27
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicatori
The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results. Trend Reverting PRO indicator is suitable for trend trading or following the trend - Test for free!.. Professional and accurate trading system ; Displays the current market situation; Automatic analysis of market opportunities ; Help traders   earn more from their investments; Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals; Test how it works download Now! This is FREE version of the indicator and wo
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicatori
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicatori
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Apollo SR Master è un indicatore di Supporto/Resistenza con caratteristiche speciali che rendono il trading con le zone di Supporto/Resistenza più semplice e affidabile. L'indicatore calcola le zone di Supporto/Resistenza in tempo reale senza alcun ritardo, rilevando i massimi e i minimi dei prezzi locali. Quindi, per confermare la nuova area SR formata, l'indicatore mostra un segnale speciale che segnala che la zona SR può essere presa in considerazione e utilizzata come un vero e proprio segna
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Indicatore Miraculous – Strumento Forex e Binario 100% Non-Repaint Basato sul Quadrato di Nove di Gann Questo video presenta l' Indicatore Miraculous , uno strumento di trading altamente accurato e potente, sviluppato specificamente per i trader di Forex e Opzioni Binarie . Ciò che rende unico questo indicatore è la sua base sul leggendario Quadrato di Nove di Gann e sulla Legge della Vibrazione di Gann , rendendolo uno degli strumenti di previsione più precisi disponibili nel trading moderno. L
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicatori
LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO       Aiuta a capire dove il mercato sta realmente cambiando direzione. L'indicatore mostra reali inversioni di tendenza e punti in cui i principali attori rientrano. Vedi  Linee BOS   Cambiamenti di tendenza e livelli chiave su timeframe più ampi, senza impostazioni complesse o rumore inutile. I segnali non vengono ridisegnati e rimangono sul grafico dopo la chiusura della barra. Cosa mostra l'indicatore: Cambiamenti reali       tendenza (linee BOS) Una volta che un segna
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore si concentra su due livelli take profit e uno stoploss molto stretto; l'idea principale è scalpare il mercato su intervalli temporali più alti a partire da m15 in su, poiché questi frame non vengono molto influenzati da spread e commissione del broker; l'indicatore dà segnali di compra/vendita basati sulla strategia di divergenza di prezzo dove traccia una freccia d'acquisto con livelli tp/sl quando le condizioni di divergenza rialzista sono pienamente soddisfatte. Lo stesso va
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicatori
Analisi dei livelli di prezzo, statistiche avanzate, calcolo TakeProfit e 3 tipi di notifiche. Benefici: Non ridisegnare i risultati Segnale rigorosamente alla chiusura della candela Algoritmo di filtraggio dei falsi guasti Va bene con qualsiasi strategia di tendenza. Funziona su tutti gli strumenti e le serie temporali Manuale e istruzioni ->   QUI   / Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5->   QUI Come fare trading con l'indicatore Fare trading con AW Breakout Catcher in soli tre s
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi pattern armonici disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti / versione MT5 . Indicatore gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol : vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend: rialzista o ribassista Pattern: tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry: prezzo di ingresso SL: prezzo di stop loss TP1: 1 prezzo di take profit TP2: 2 prezzo di take pr
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicatori
Versione MT5 disponibile qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Canale e gruppo Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Accesso al gruppo V.I.P: Invia la prova di pagamento di uno dei nostri prodotti a pagamento in messaggio privato Broker consigliato: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Indicatore potente per rilevare inversioni e breakout su MT4 Sistema tutto-in-uno non repaint per individuare facilmente cambi di struttura del mercato, breakout e in
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Presentiamo l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, uno strumento all'avanguardia per MT4 progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading. Ispirato alla velocità e alla precisione imbattibili dell'aereo da combattimento F-16, questo indicatore combina algoritmi avanzati e tecnologia all'avanguardia per offrire prestazioni senza precedenti sui mercati finanziari. Con l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, volerai al di sopra della concorrenza poiché fornisce analisi in tempo reale e genera segnali di trading estrem
Altri dall’autore
Nebula Arrow
Mohammad Ismail
Indicatori
Trading doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right visual guidance, market decisions become clearer, calmer, and more confident. Nebula Arrow is designed to help traders focus on what truly matters:  high-quality entries based on refined market behavior. Just load it on your chart and let the arrows guide your trading decisions. Trade With Confidence We believe that simplicity is power. Nebula Arrow was created after extensive market observation and practical research, transforming complex
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione