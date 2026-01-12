Here is the updated description using the name "Smart Trend Entry".

Smart Trend Entry

Stop Guessing. Start Trading Smart.

Smart Trend Entry is a professional-grade signal indicator designed to detect high-probability breakouts with exceptional precision. Unlike standard indicators that lag behind price, this tool uses a "Smart Logic" algorithm to scan historical price action, identify valid structural trendlines, and signal you exactly when a breakout occurs.

It is engineered for traders who demand accuracy and want to filter out market noise.

Why Traders Choose Smart Trend Entry:

✅ High-Accuracy Signals: The "Smart Logic" engine filters out weak setups, focusing only on high-quality breakouts that have a statistical edge. ✅ Best for Low Timeframes (Scalping): While it works on all charts, it shines on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes, making it the perfect tool for scalpers looking for quick, explosive moves. ✅ Visual Trendlines: The indicator automatically draws the historical trendlines on your chart, so you can see the logic behind every signal. ✅ Multi-Timeframe Ready: Whether you are scalping the 1-minute chart or swing trading the 4-Hour chart, the algorithm adapts automatically. ✅ No Repaint: Signals are locked on the close of the candle. You can backtest confidently knowing the history is accurate.

How It Works:

Scans: The indicator analyzes up to 1000 bars of history instantly. Detects: It identifies key Support and Resistance pivot points invisible to the naked eye. Validates: It ensures the trendline is valid and currently respected by the market. Signals: Once price breaks the "Smart Trend" line, you get an instant Arrow Signal for entry.

Parameters:

Start Hour: Avoid volatile market opens if desired.

Pivot Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the smart trendlines.

Lookback Range: Control how far back the scanner checks for structure.

Don't just follow the market—predict it. Download Smart Trend Entry today and upgrade your trading strategy.