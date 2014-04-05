Titan SuperTrend Pro

Stop Guessing the Trend. See it Clearly.

The SuperTrend is one of the most popular and reliable trend-following indicators in the world for a reason: it works. But standard versions can be hard to read in real-time.

Titan SuperTrend Pro takes this classic algorithm and upgrades it for the modern trader. It provides crystal-clear visual signals on your chart and instant alerts to your phone, ensuring you never miss a major trend reversal again.

It is built on the robust ATR (Average True Range) calculation, meaning it dynamically adapts to market volatility and never repaints closed signals.

Temel Özellikler:

  • Clear Visual Signals: Don't just look at a line. Large, unmistakable Buy (Green Arrow) and Sell (Red Arrow) signals appear exactly when the trend changes.
  • 100% No-Repaint: Once a candle closes with a signal arrow, it is fixed permanently. You can backtest manually with confidence.
  • Complete Alert System: Get notified instantly via Mobile Push Notification, Email, or Desktop Pop-up whenever a new signal occurs. Perfect for traders who aren't glued to the screen.
  • Dynamic Stop-Loss: The SuperTrend line itself acts as an excellent trailing stop-loss level to protect your profits during a trend.
  • Multi-Asset & Timeframe: Works flawlessly on Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Commodities on any timeframe (M15, H1, H4 recommended).

How to Trade:

  1. BUY Signal: Wait for a Green Arrow to appear and the line to turn Green. Enter at the open of the next candle. Keep holding as long as the price stays above the green line.
  2. SELL Signal: Wait for a Red Arrow to appear and the line to turn Red. Enter at the open of the next candle. Keep holding as long as the price stays below the red line.
  3. Stop Loss: Place your initial SL just beyond the SuperTrend line. Trail it along with the line as the trend moves in your favor.

Parametreler:

  • InpPeriod (Default: 10): The number of periods to calculate the ATR. Higher values make it smoother/slower.
  • InpMultiplier (Default: 3.0): The distance of the line from the price. Lower values (e.g., 2.0) make signals faster but may have more noise. Higher values (e.g., 4.0) filter out noise but signals come later.
  • Alert Settings: Enable/Disable Push, Email, or Pop-up alerts.

Note: To receive mobile notifications, make sure your MetaQuotes ID is entered in your MT5 terminal settings (Tools -> Options -> Notifications).

