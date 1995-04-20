ChanLun Ultimate Structure

[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System

[Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probability trading zones (Premium/Discount/OTE).

The standout feature is the "Interactive Hybrid Control System". You can control the entire chart using Hotkeys for a clean workspace, or use your Mouse to instantly project Fibonacci levels on specific swings. It is designed for professional traders who need speed and clarity.

[Key Features]

  • 📈 3-Layer Market Structure:
    • Pen (Bi): The foundational micro-structure (dashed/thin lines).
    • Segment (Duan): The main market structure (solid lines).
    • Wave (Trend): The macro trend direction (thick lines).
  • 🖱️ Interactive Click-to-Fibo: Forget dragging tools manually. Simply "Click" on any structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to instantly draw a Fibonacci Retracement for that specific swing. Perfect for backtesting and quick analysis.
  • 💎 SMC Integration (Premium & Discount): Automatically calculates Equilibrium (50%), Premium Zones (Expensive), and Discount Zones (Cheap) for the latest swing structure.
  • 🎯 OTE Zones (Optimal Trade Entry): Highlights key reversal zones based on Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 61.8% - 78.6%) to find the best entry price.
  • 📦 Smart Box System (Zhongshu): Automatically identifies and draws consolidation boxes (Sideways/Zhongshu) when market conditions are met.
  • Zero-Clutter Workflow: Toggle every feature on/off instantly using the keyboard. Keep your chart clean when analyzing, and detailed when trading.

[Controls Manual]

1. Keyboard Hotkeys (Toggle On/Off)

  • Structure Lines:
    • 1: Toggle Pen lines
    • 2: Toggle Segment lines
    • 3: Toggle Wave lines
    • 0: Toggle Pen Box (Consolidation)
    • Shift+0: Toggle Segment Box
  • Auto Tools (Current Swing):
    • 4, 5, 6: Toggle Auto Fibo for Pen, Segment, and Wave
    • 7, 8, 9: Toggle Live Channels (Regression channel to current price)
  • SMC Zones (Premium/Discount/OTE):
    • Shift + 1: Show Pen Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 2: Show Pen OTE Zone
    • Shift + 3: Show Segment Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 4: Show Segment OTE Zone
    • Shift + 5: Show Wave Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 6: Show Wave OTE Zone

2. Mouse Actions (Interactive Mode)

  • Click to Draw: Click on any visible structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to generate a Manual Fibonacci Retracement for that specific move. The Fibo color cycles automatically to distinguish between multiple draws.
  • Click to Delete: Click on the generated Fibo line to remove it.

[Settings]

  • Visual Customization: Fully customizable colors, widths, and styles for all 3 structure layers.
  • Calculation Logic: Option to use Close Price or High/Low for structure calculation.
  • Interactive Fibo Levels: You can define your own custom Fibonacci levels in the input parameters (e.g., add 0.786, 0.886).

