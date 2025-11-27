Merged CHoCH SignalMode Trader

SMC CHoCH Pro is a fully automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action. It is designed to capture trend reversals and capitalize on strong momentum using advanced structure analysis.

Unlike basic indicators, this EA features a powerful Signal Management Engine and an ADX Trend Filter, giving you complete control over how trades are executed—whether you want to scalp a single reversal or build a pyramid of positions in a strong trend.

🔥 Key Features

1. Automated CHoCH Detection The EA uses advanced Fractal algorithms to identify valid Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. It detects when market structure breaks (Bullish or Bearish) and executes trades instantly.

2. Advanced ADX Trend Filter Stop losing money in choppy markets! The built-in ADX Filter ensures that the EA only trades when there is sufficient market volatility and trend strength. If the market is ranging (ADX < Level), signals are ignored.

3. Unique Signal Management Modes Customize your strategy with 3 distinct trading modes:

🛡️ Mode 1: Single Shot (Sniper) - Takes only the first trade after a reversal. Safest for avoiding late entries.

⚖️ Mode 2: Limited Multi (Compound) - Allows trend-following entries but limits the total open positions (e.g., max 3 trades). Perfect balance of risk and reward.

🚀 Mode 3: All Signals (Pyramiding) - Executes every valid signal in the trend direction. Ideal for maximizing profit during strong news events or rallies.

4. Liquidity Visualization (EQH/EQL) The EA automatically marks Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) on your chart, helping you visualize potential liquidity pools and targets.

5. Auto-Reversal Logic The system is "Always-in-the-Market" capable. When a valid opposite signal occurs (Structure Shift), it automatically closes current positions and reverses the trade direction.

⚙️ Parameters

Signal Mode : Choose between Single Shot, Limited Multi, or All Signals.

Max Signals : Set the maximum number of concurrent trades (for Limited mode).

ADX Settings : Enable/Disable filter and set the threshold (Default: 25).

Fractal Period : Adjust the sensitivity of the structure detection.

Visuals: Fully customizable colors for arrows, lines, and liquidity dots.

📈 Recommendations