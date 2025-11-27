Merged CHoCH SignalMode Trader

SMC CHoCH Pro is a fully automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action. It is designed to capture trend reversals and capitalize on strong momentum using advanced structure analysis.

Unlike basic indicators, this EA features a powerful Signal Management Engine and an ADX Trend Filter, giving you complete control over how trades are executed—whether you want to scalp a single reversal or build a pyramid of positions in a strong trend.

🔥 Key Features

1. Automated CHoCH Detection The EA uses advanced Fractal algorithms to identify valid Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. It detects when market structure breaks (Bullish or Bearish) and executes trades instantly.

2. Advanced ADX Trend Filter Stop losing money in choppy markets! The built-in ADX Filter ensures that the EA only trades when there is sufficient market volatility and trend strength. If the market is ranging (ADX < Level), signals are ignored.

3. Unique Signal Management Modes Customize your strategy with 3 distinct trading modes:

  • 🛡️ Mode 1: Single Shot (Sniper) - Takes only the first trade after a reversal. Safest for avoiding late entries.

  • ⚖️ Mode 2: Limited Multi (Compound) - Allows trend-following entries but limits the total open positions (e.g., max 3 trades). Perfect balance of risk and reward.

  • 🚀 Mode 3: All Signals (Pyramiding) - Executes every valid signal in the trend direction. Ideal for maximizing profit during strong news events or rallies.

4. Liquidity Visualization (EQH/EQL) The EA automatically marks Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) on your chart, helping you visualize potential liquidity pools and targets.

5. Auto-Reversal Logic The system is "Always-in-the-Market" capable. When a valid opposite signal occurs (Structure Shift), it automatically closes current positions and reverses the trade direction.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Signal Mode: Choose between Single Shot, Limited Multi, or All Signals.

  • Max Signals: Set the maximum number of concurrent trades (for Limited mode).

  • ADX Settings: Enable/Disable filter and set the threshold (Default: 25).

  • Fractal Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the structure detection.

  • Visuals: Fully customizable colors for arrows, lines, and liquidity dots.

📈 Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1, H4 (Higher timeframes produce more reliable structural breaks).

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100.

  • Note: The EA relies on structural reversals to exit trades. Please manage your lot size responsibly.


Plus de l'auteur
SuperTrend RelativeVolume KDE
Zhen Hao Wu
Indicateurs
Product Title: SuperTrend + Volume Confirmation Pro Product Description: Elevate your SuperTrend trading with the Volume Confirmation Pro indicator. This tool integrates sophisticated volume analysis directly into the SuperTrend framework, aiming to improve signal quality by assessing the strength and conviction behind trend movements. Go beyond simple price action and gain deeper insights into market dynamics. Overview: While the standard SuperTrend indicator offers clear trend direction, not
CHoCH
Zhen Hao Wu
Indicateurs
Product Title: CHoCH, EQH & EQL Pattern Indicator (Price Action / SMC) Product Description: Automatically identify critical market structure patterns with the CHoCH, EQH & EQL Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Built for traders utilizing Price Action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this powerful tool highlights potential trend reversals (Change of Character) and key areas of liquidity or support/resistance (Equal Highs/Lows) directly on your chart, saving you valuable analysis time. The indicator use
Break of Structure BOS Signal Indicator
Zhen Hao Wu
Indicateurs
Product Title: Break of Structure (BOS) Signal Indicator (Price Action / SMC) Product Description: Effortlessly identify potential trend continuations with the Break of Structure (BOS) Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders using Price Action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this indicator automatically detects and marks potential BOS events directly on your chart. Break of Structure is a key concept where price moves decisively beyond a prior swing high or low, often suggesting
VPC SupportResistance
Zhen Hao Wu
Indicateurs
This is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 named VPC_SupportResistance.mq5 . Here's a breakdown of what it does: Purpose: The indicator aims to automatically draw horizontal Support and Resistance (S/R) levels on the main chart window. Level Calculation Method: It looks back over a user-defined number of bars ( InpPeriod ). It identifies all the high prices and low prices within that period. It sorts these highs and lows. It then selects the highest unique high prices from the period as Resista
ICT NY KillZone EA
Zhen Hao Wu
Experts
ICT Strategy Expert: FVG + OB Dual Confirmation EA Minimum deposit requirement: 3000 USD Description: Struggling to find high-probability ICT trading opportunities? This EA is your ultimate solution! It automates the complex Inner Circle Trader (ICT) core logic, precisely capturing potential market turning points through a strict dual filter of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) . Say goodbye to manual chart watching and let a powerful strategy work for you 24/7. Core Strategy and Adva
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis