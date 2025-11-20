Macd MTF 1
- Indicateurs
- Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
- Version: 1.0
MACD MTF 1 – Multi-Timeframe MACD
A professional MACD indicator supporting all timeframes!
Displays the histogram and signal line clearly in a separate window, helping you to:
-
Identify current market momentum.
-
Track market reversals easily.
-
Choose optimal entry and exit points without switching timeframes.
Adjustable Settings:
-
Timeframe for any strategy.
-
Fast and Slow Moving Averages.
-
Signal line sensitivity.
Perfect for all trading styles: scalping, daily, and long-term trading.