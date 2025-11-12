No Wick Candle

No Wick Candles is a powerful price action indicator that identifies candles with no upper or lower wick (also known as Marubozu candles) and automatically draws horizontal compensation lines from their open price with a "Compensation" label.

These wickless candles represent strong momentum and are often used by professional traders as key support/resistance zones. The indicator helps you visualize potential reversal or continuation zones instantly.

Key Features

Detects Bullish (no lower wick) and Bearish (no upper wick) candles

and candles Draws horizontal compensation line from Open price

from Adds "Compensation" label on the line

on the line Configurable line length (1 to 10 candles)

(1 to 10 candles) Option to delete line on touch (enable/disable)

(enable/disable) Clean & lightweight – no lag, no repainting

– no lag, no repainting Works on all timeframes & symbols

How to Use

Attach indicator to chart Look for horizontal lines with "Compensation" label Use as support/resistance or entry confirmation Combine with trend, volume, or other confluence

Pro Tip: When price returns and touches the compensation line, it often acts as a magnet – perfect for scalping or swing entries.

Why This Indicator?

100% Free – No hidden fees

– No hidden fees No repainting – Reliable signals

– Reliable signals Beginner-friendly – Clear visual cues

– Clear visual cues Professional-grade – Used in price action strategies

– Used in price action strategies Fully customizable – Match your style

Author: Anas Hashmi Version: 1.00 Updated: November 2025 License: Free for personal & commercial use