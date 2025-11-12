No Wick Candle

No Wick Candles is a powerful price action indicator that identifies candles with no upper or lower wick (also known as Marubozu candles) and automatically draws horizontal compensation lines from their open price with a "Compensation" label.

These wickless candles represent strong momentum and are often used by professional traders as key support/resistance zones. The indicator helps you visualize potential reversal or continuation zones instantly.

Key Features

  • Detects Bullish (no lower wick) and Bearish (no upper wick) candles
  • Draws horizontal compensation line from Open price
  • Adds "Compensation" label on the line
  • Configurable line length (1 to 10 candles)
  • Option to delete line on touch (enable/disable)
  • Clean & lightweight – no lag, no repainting
  • Works on all timeframes & symbols

How to Use

  1. Attach indicator to chart
  2. Look for horizontal lines with "Compensation" label
  3. Use as support/resistance or entry confirmation
  4. Combine with trend, volume, or other confluence

Pro Tip: When price returns and touches the compensation line, it often acts as a magnet – perfect for scalping or swing entries.

Why This Indicator?

  • 100% Free – No hidden fees
  • No repainting – Reliable signals
  • Beginner-friendly – Clear visual cues
  • Professional-grade – Used in price action strategies
  • Fully customizable – Match your style

Author: Anas Hashmi Version: 1.00 Updated: November 2025 License: Free for personal & commercial use


