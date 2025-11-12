No Wick Candle
- Hafiz Anas Hashmi
- Sürüm: 1.0
No Wick Candles is a powerful price action indicator that identifies candles with no upper or lower wick (also known as Marubozu candles) and automatically draws horizontal compensation lines from their open price with a "Compensation" label.
These wickless candles represent strong momentum and are often used by professional traders as key support/resistance zones. The indicator helps you visualize potential reversal or continuation zones instantly.
Key Features
- Detects Bullish (no lower wick) and Bearish (no upper wick) candles
- Draws horizontal compensation line from Open price
- Adds "Compensation" label on the line
- Configurable line length (1 to 10 candles)
- Option to delete line on touch (enable/disable)
- Clean & lightweight – no lag, no repainting
- Works on all timeframes & symbols
How to Use
- Attach indicator to chart
- Look for horizontal lines with "Compensation" label
- Use as support/resistance or entry confirmation
- Combine with trend, volume, or other confluence
Pro Tip: When price returns and touches the compensation line, it often acts as a magnet – perfect for scalping or swing entries.
Why This Indicator?
- 100% Free – No hidden fees
- No repainting – Reliable signals
- Beginner-friendly – Clear visual cues
- Professional-grade – Used in price action strategies
- Fully customizable – Match your style
Author: Anas Hashmi Version: 1.00 Updated: November 2025 License: Free for personal & commercial use