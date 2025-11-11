Position Info Label
- Indicatori
- Damian Mateusz Schmidt
- Versione: 1.6
- Attivazioni: 5
The indicator is designed to show us information about currently open positions on the selected instrument.
The indicator is divided into three main sections:
1. Spread, candle time on the current time frame, server time
2. Information about currently open positions:
- Buy/Sell
- Lot Size
- Pips
- Profit/Loss on position
- Take Profit/Stop Loss size
3. Total position, account percentage, Stop Loss percentage
The indicator can be customized to your preferences:
- Colors, font, font size, and elements displayed in section 2.
- It can be displayed next to the current candle or in the lower left corner of the chart.
Good product at a good price ! This is what i have been looking for so long