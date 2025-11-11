Position Info Label

The indicator is designed to show us information about currently open positions on the selected instrument.

The indicator is divided into three main sections:
1. Spread, candle time on the current time frame, server time
2. Information about currently open positions:
  - Buy/Sell
  - Lot Size
  - Pips
  - Profit/Loss on position
  - Take Profit/Stop Loss size
3. Total position, account percentage, Stop Loss percentage

The indicator can be customized to your preferences:
  - Colors, font, font size, and elements displayed in section 2.
  - It can be displayed next to the current candle or in the lower left corner of the chart.
891362892
4
891362892 2025.11.11 17:26 
 

Good product at a good price ! This is what i have been looking for so long

