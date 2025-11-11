Position Info Label

The indicator is designed to show us information about currently open positions on the selected instrument.

The indicator is divided into three main sections:

1. Spread, candle time on the current time frame, server time

2. Information about currently open positions:

- Buy/Sell

- Lot Size

- Pips

- Profit/Loss on position

- Take Profit/Stop Loss size

3. Total position, account percentage, Stop Loss percentage





The indicator can be customized to your preferences:

- Colors, font, font size, and elements displayed in section 2.

- It can be displayed next to the current candle or in the lower left corner of the chart.