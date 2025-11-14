De Magic Gold is designed to execute trades using a proven algorithm that has been developed and refined through years of dedicated research.





De Magic Gold uses predefined stop loss and take profit levels. Only one or two open positions are allowed at a time, ensuring disciplined risk management. Every trade placement is calculated; there is always risk in everything, but with data, statistics, and multi-year development, we also gain the statistical strength needed to face and overcome those risks.





No complex configuration needed. It is built with a plug-and-play functionality for convenience. Just install it, and its automated configuration system will handle the setup for you.





Minimum requirements and recommendations

Only for Gold / XAUUSD pair.

Do not run it together with other pairs.

Minimum initial deposit: 1000 (can be $1000 or 1000¢), leverage 1:2000.

Recommended deposit: 5000 (can be $5,000 or 5,000¢), leverage 1:2000 (minimum 1:1000).

Highly flexible for smaller capital using cent accounts. For example, if your budget is only $200, you may use a cent account, which becomes 20,000¢. Pretty great, right? And you can backtest by yourself to see what results you may achieve in the next 10 months.

Use a VPS so the EA can run 24/7 (Mandatory / strongly recommended. If you do not use a VPS and want to stop the EA, make sure the position is in profit for the day. If it is floating loss, do not stop the EA).

Recommended broker: Exness (tested directly). Other brokers have been tested and can work, but I have not personally used them.

With only 3 simple settings : Model Lot Type : Auto Model Calculation Type : Calculation 2 Trading Time Mode : Auto



De Magic Gold

An automated trading system for XAUUSD, built from algorithms that have been developed over years.

It features measured risk management, limited positions, and a plug-and-play configuration.

Just install it, let the system run 24/7, and enjoy your time.





“Not just a strategy. It's a system!”

Early Bird Pricing To celebrate the launch of De Magic Gold, this EA is available at a special introductory rental price. This early bird offer is designed for traders who want to join early and benefit from the lowest price this product will ever have during the launch phase. Subscribing during the early bird period gives you: Access to the EA at a significantly reduced rental rate

All feature updates and improvements released during your active rental period

Priority attention as an early user The early bird pricing is temporary and will be adjusted once the launch phase ends. If you want to secure access at the most favorable rate, now is the ideal time to join before the price moves to its regular structure.



