De Magic Gold
- Arief Sulistio Nugroho
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
- Only for Gold / XAUUSD pair.
- Do not run it together with other pairs.
- Minimum initial deposit: 1000 (can be $1000 or 1000¢), leverage 1:2000.
- Recommended deposit: 5000 (can be $5,000 or 5,000¢), leverage 1:2000 (minimum 1:1000).
- Highly flexible for smaller capital using cent accounts. For example, if your budget is only $200, you may use a cent account, which becomes 20,000¢. Pretty great, right? And you can backtest by yourself to see what results you may achieve in the next 10 months.
- Use a VPS so the EA can run 24/7 (Mandatory / strongly recommended. If you do not use a VPS and want to stop the EA, make sure the position is in profit for the day. If it is floating loss, do not stop the EA).
- Recommended broker: Exness (tested directly). Other brokers have been tested and can work, but I have not personally used them.
With only 3 simple settings :
“Not just a strategy. It's a system!”
Early Bird Pricing
To celebrate the launch of De Magic Gold, this EA is available at a special introductory rental price. This early bird offer is designed for traders who want to join early and benefit from the lowest price this product will ever have during the launch phase.
Subscribing during the early bird period gives you:
Access to the EA at a significantly reduced rental rate
All feature updates and improvements released during your active rental period
Priority attention as an early user
The early bird pricing is temporary and will be adjusted once the launch phase ends. If you want to secure access at the most favorable rate, now is the ideal time to join before the price moves to its regular structure.