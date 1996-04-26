Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading.

This Panel is adapted with multicurrency.

This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an automate Controls using a numerical methods.

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it is triggered automatically when the controls are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend indicator. This Panel offers an Eco Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.

IMPORTANT : This application works with or without VPS, it is preferable to use VPS Server to optimize the functionalities of the panel and can operate 24h/7.

RECOMMENDATIONS :

Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5

Brokers : FBS.

Account Type : Standard Account.

Leverage from 1:1000 and up.

Lot Size : 0.01 To 100.

Maximal number of Position in Buy in One Click and in one price level : 50

Maximal number of Position in Sell in One Click and in one price level : 50

Currencies pair Available : Forex, Metals, Stocks Indices, Cryptomoney,CFD.

Candles Timeframe: M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.

Works only on computer.

VPS is preferable but not recommanded.





UTILITIES :

This application doesn't work on the strategy tester.

Presents two types of functionality :

The manual trading permits to manage money management and the transaction orders before triggering the order button. In this section, we are able to trade with a multitudes of currency like FOREX Major, Medium and Minor, the METALS, STOCKS, INDICES, CRYPTO. This application grants a various functionalities such Forex, Metals automated trading. This last offers an autonomous automatically trading.

Without forgotten the indicator tools, this app offers fourteen famous trading indicators which are used for trend directional and price Oscillation such MA(50), Bollinger(20), RSI(20), ICHIMOKU(9,26,52), Zig ZagA(14), AC, MACD(12,26,9), the Stochastic Oscillator(30,20,7), SMC Zones, Auto Fibonacci retracement levels, Price Profiler, Heiken Ashi.

The last functionality is made automatically to follow price directional using Economic Calendar in real time.

POC and VA Strategies.

Multi-Instrument selections for synoptic pair currencies.



