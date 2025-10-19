Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl

This is tool that will help you to manage your trades.you can set target 1,2,3 in points and percentage size of lot size you want to close at this targets.like you have set target 1,2,3 as 5$,10$ and 15$ with size 40%,30%,30%.now if you take entry on xauusd on 4220 with 0.1 lot then it will close 0.04 lot on 5$ target ,0.03 lot at 10$ target and remaining quantity at 15$ target.

you can set stoploss also in points.

the stoploss and target will be automatically set when you take trade.

also there is trailling stoploss condition so after tp1 is hit sl can move to entry point,after tp2 is hit sl can move to tp1.you can turn on and off this condition.

there will be a panel on chart showing this all tp and sl details so you can easily see the points.