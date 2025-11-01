TuMz TrendSignal Pro

TuMz TrendSignal – Your Reliable Trading Compass in Volatile Markets

Tired of noisy indicators that give false signals? Meet TuMz TrendSignal — a clean, non-repainting, ATR-based trend indicator built for serious MT5 traders.

Using a smart combination of mid-price (HL/2) and adaptive ATR bands, TuMz TrendSignal dynamically draws:

  • Green trend line during uptrends
  • Red trend line during downtrends
  • Dotted support/resistance zones that adjust to market volatility
  • Clear buy/sell arrows at trend reversal points

🔔 Built-in alerts notify you the moment a new signal appears — perfect for manual or semi-automated trading.

🎯 Why traders love it:

  • No lag, no clutter — just pure price action insight
  • Works on forex, indices, commodities, and crypto
  • Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance
  • Beginner-friendly yet powerful enough for pros

⚙️ Easy to use: Just drop it on your chart and start trading. Adjust ATR settings if you want tighter or wider bands.

🔒 Non-repainting – signals stay fixed once formed. What you see is what you get.

Ready to trade with confidence? Add TuMz TrendSignal to your toolkit today!
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione