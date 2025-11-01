TuMz TrendSignal Pro
- Indicatori
- Jirawat Tongyai
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
TuMz TrendSignal – Your Reliable Trading Compass in Volatile Markets
Tired of noisy indicators that give false signals? Meet TuMz TrendSignal — a clean, non-repainting, ATR-based trend indicator built for serious MT5 traders.
Using a smart combination of mid-price (HL/2) and adaptive ATR bands, TuMz TrendSignal dynamically draws:
- ✅ Green trend line during uptrends
- ✅ Red trend line during downtrends
- ✅ Dotted support/resistance zones that adjust to market volatility
- ✅ Clear buy/sell arrows at trend reversal points
🔔 Built-in alerts notify you the moment a new signal appears — perfect for manual or semi-automated trading.
🎯 Why traders love it:
- No lag, no clutter — just pure price action insight
- Works on forex, indices, commodities, and crypto
- Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance
- Beginner-friendly yet powerful enough for pros
⚙️ Easy to use: Just drop it on your chart and start trading. Adjust ATR settings if you want tighter or wider bands.
🔒 Non-repainting – signals stay fixed once formed. What you see is what you get.Ready to trade with confidence? Add TuMz TrendSignal to your toolkit today!