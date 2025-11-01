TuMz TrendSignal Pro

TuMz TrendSignal – Your Reliable Trading Compass in Volatile Markets

Tired of noisy indicators that give false signals? Meet TuMz TrendSignal — a clean, non-repainting, ATR-based trend indicator built for serious MT5 traders.

Using a smart combination of mid-price (HL/2) and adaptive ATR bands, TuMz TrendSignal dynamically draws:

✅ Green trend line during uptrends

during uptrends ✅ Red trend line during downtrends

during downtrends ✅ Dotted support/resistance zones that adjust to market volatility

that adjust to market volatility ✅ Clear buy/sell arrows at trend reversal points

🔔 Built-in alerts notify you the moment a new signal appears — perfect for manual or semi-automated trading.

🎯 Why traders love it:

No lag, no clutter — just pure price action insight

Works on forex, indices, commodities, and crypto

Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance

Beginner-friendly yet powerful enough for pros

⚙️ Easy to use: Just drop it on your chart and start trading. Adjust ATR settings if you want tighter or wider bands.

🔒 Non-repainting – signals stay fixed once formed. What you see is what you get.