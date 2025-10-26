OrderFlowPro
OrderFlow Pro - Institutional Order Flow Detector
Professional Order Flow Analysis for MT5
OrderFlow Pro is an advanced technical indicator designed to detect and analyze institutional order flow in real-time. The indicator provides traders with comprehensive insights into market dynamics by identifying buying and selling pressure, volume imbalances, absorption zones, trapped traders, and delta divergences.
KEY FEATURES
Order Flow Detection:
- Real-time buy and sell pressure calculation with percentage distribution
- Volume imbalance detection with configurable ratio thresholds (1.5:1 to 3:1)
- Delta volume analysis with cumulative delta tracking
- Aggressive volume spike identification
Advanced Market Analysis:
- Absorption zone detection at key support and resistance levels
- Trapped trader identification for failed breakout reversals
- Delta divergence analysis for early trend reversal signals
- Multi-timeframe confluence validation
Smart Entry Signals: The indicator generates high-probability entry signals based on six confluence factors:
- High Buy/Sell Pressure (configurable threshold)
- Volume Imbalance Detection
- Delta Divergence Confirmation
- Absorption Zone Identification
- Trapped Trader Detection
- Volume Confirmation
Each signal is assigned a confluence score from 1 to 6, allowing traders to filter signals based on their preferred risk profile through three entry styles: Conservative (3+ factors), Moderate (2+ factors), or Aggressive (1+ factors).
Visual Representation:
Separate Window Display:
- Delta Volume histogram with color-coded bars (green for positive, red for negative)
- Cumulative Delta line for trend analysis
- Buy Pressure and Sell Pressure indicator lines
- Absorption markers with distinct arrows
On-Chart Visualization:
- Entry markers with large directional arrows at signal points
- Confluence score labels next to each entry marker
- Horizontal lines for Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2
- All lines are fully adjustable and clearly labeled
Comprehensive Dashboard: Real-time information panel displaying:
- Current Delta Volume value
- Buy Pressure percentage
- Sell Pressure percentage
- Last signal type (BUY/SELL)
- Confluence score
- Entry price level
- Stop Loss level
- Take Profit 1 and 2 levels
- Risk-to-Reward ratio
Risk Management:
- ATR-based Stop Loss calculation (configurable multiplier)
- Two Take Profit levels with independent ATR multipliers
- Automatic Risk-to-Reward ratio calculation
- Visual TP/SL lines on chart for easy trade management
Customization Options:
Detection Parameters:
- Adjustable high pressure threshold (50-80%)
- Configurable absorption detection threshold
- Trapped trader detection sensitivity
- Volume spike multiplier settings
- Lookback period for analysis
Visual Settings:
- Fully customizable dashboard colors (background, border, title, text, highlight)
- Adjustable panel transparency (0-255)
- Toggle entry markers on/off
- Toggle TP/SL lines on/off
- Configurable buy and sell pressure colors
Alert System:
- Popup alerts with complete trade setup information
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts (optional)
- Push notifications to mobile (optional)
- Detailed alert messages including entry price, SL, TP1, TP2, and R:R ratio
Entry Style Modes:
- Conservative: Requires 3 or more confluence factors for high-probability setups
- Moderate: Requires 2 or more confluence factors for balanced approach
- Aggressive: Requires 1 or more confluence factors for maximum signal frequency
Technical Specifications:
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
- Separate window indicator with multiple plot buffers
- Non-repainting signals in strict real-time mode
- Efficient calculation with configurable maximum bars to process
- Compatible with Strategy Tester for backtesting
Volume Analysis:
- Supports both Tick Volume and Real Volume
- Intelligent buy/sell volume distribution algorithm
- Weighted volume allocation based on candle characteristics
- Volume average calculation for spike detection
Use Cases:
- Scalping and day trading with precise entry timing
- Swing trading with high-confidence reversal points
- Identifying institutional accumulation and distribution
- Avoiding false breakouts and trapped positions
- Confirming trend strength through delta analysis
- Multi-timeframe analysis and confluence trading
Performance Features:
- Optimized calculation loops for fast execution
- Configurable maximum bars to process for resource management
- Clean object management with automatic cleanup on deinit
- Efficient buffer management and array operations
What Makes This Indicator Unique: OrderFlow Pro combines multiple order flow analysis techniques into a single, cohesive system. Unlike simple volume indicators, it analyzes the distribution of buying and selling activity, detects institutional behavior patterns, and provides complete trade setups with risk management levels automatically calculated. The multi-factor confluence system ensures that signals are generated only when multiple conditions align, significantly improving accuracy and reducing false signals.
The indicator is designed for serious traders who want to understand what institutional players are doing in the market and trade alongside smart money rather than against it. By identifying absorption zones, trapped traders, and volume imbalances, traders can position themselves ahead of major price moves and avoid common retail trader mistakes.
Installation and Usage: Simply attach the indicator to any chart. Configure the detection thresholds and visual preferences according to your trading style. The indicator will automatically analyze order flow and generate signals when confluence conditions are met. All TP/SL levels are calculated automatically based on ATR, providing dynamic risk management that adapts to market volatility.
