Market Profile Suite

Developed by MMQ — Market Profile Suite  

A comprehensive Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes price distribution through TPO (Time Price Opportunity) analysis. The implementation draws from concepts presented in Jim Dalton's "Mind Over Markets," providing traders with tools to understand market structure, value areas, and volume distribution across multiple timeframes and session configurations.

Feature Highlights

  • Four profile modes: Period-based, Session-based, Anchor Start, and Fixed Range
  • TPO visualization with customizable letters, fonts, and color schemes
  • Automatic POC (Point of Control) and Value Area calculation
  • Initial Balance highlighting with multiple calculation methods
  • Volume Profile with buy/sell split analysis and flexible positioning
  • Single print detection and visualization
  • Interactive drawing mode for custom profile ranges
  • Statistics panel showing profile comparisons and key metrics
  • Comprehensive hotkey system for efficient workflow
  • Split view mode for analyzing TPO distribution patterns
  • Session-based coloring for intraday analysis (up to 8 sessions)
  • Optimized rendering for low timeframes (M1-M4)

Input Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description

Profile Mode Settings
Profile Mode Enum Period-Based Determines how profiles are calculated: Period-Based (Weekly, Daily, etc.), Session-Based (custom time sessions), Anchor Start (continuous from date), or Fixed Range (specific date range)
Profile Period Enum Daily Period for profile calculation in Period-Based mode. Options: Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 4H, 1H, 30M, 15M, 5M
Anchor Start Date DateTime 0 Starting date for Anchor Start and Fixed Range modes
Anchor End Date DateTime 0 Ending date for Fixed Range mode only
Session Settings
Session 1-8 String Various Time ranges in HH:MM-HH:MM format for Session-Based mode. Up to 8 sessions can be defined per day
Lookback Days Integer 5 Number of trading days to analyze in Session-Based mode. Set to 0 to use Number of Profiles parameter

General Settings
Start Offset Integer 0 Offset from current period. 0 starts from the current period, 1 skips current period, etc.
Number of Profiles Integer 7 Maximum number of profiles to display on chart (max 100)
Points per TPO Integer 16 Price range (in points) represented by each TPO row. Lower values create finer granularity
Hide Candles Boolean True Makes chart candles transparent to show only the profile

Hotkeys
Split View Hotkey String S Toggle split view mode showing TPO distribution by time period
Hide TPO Hotkey String H Toggle TPO profile visibility while keeping volume profile and statistics
Hotkey Panel Hotkey String K Show/hide the hotkey reference panel
Stats Panel Hotkey String I Cycle statistics panel position: Top → Bottom → Off
Profile Mode Hotkey String M Cycle through profile modes: Period → Session → Anchor → Fixed Range
Draw Mode Hotkey String D Enable interactive drawing mode to create custom profile ranges
Delete Last Hotkey String X Delete the most recently drawn custom profile
Volume Hotkey String V Cycle volume profile display: Off → Total → Buy/Sell Split
Volume Position Hotkey String P Cycle volume profile position: Left → Right → Inside

TPO Appearance
Font Size Integer 7 Size of TPO letters in points
Font Name String Monospace Font family for TPO letters. Monospace fonts recommended for alignment
Letter Spacing Integer 8 Horizontal spacing between TPO letters in pixels
Split View Boolean False Initial state of split view mode
TPO Color Color White Color of TPO letters

TPO Box Settings
Show TPO Boxes Boolean True Display colored boxes behind TPO letters
Box Color Scheme Enum Sequential Color scheme for TPO boxes: Sequential (smooth gradient), Balanced (varied hues), Alternating (maximum contrast), Single Color, or Session-Based
Box Single Color Color Midnight Blue Color used when Box Color Scheme is set to Single Color
Box Transparency Integer 200 Transparency level of TPO boxes (0=transparent, 255=solid)
Box Gap Integer 1 Padding/gap around TPO boxes in pixels (0-3)

Session Colors
Session 1-8 Color Color Various Colors assigned to each session when using Session-Based color scheme
Value Area Settings
VA Percentage Double 70.0 Percentage of total volume/TPO count contained within Value Area (typically 70%)
VA Background Color Gold Background color for Value Area zone
VA Transparency Integer 45 Transparency of Value Area background (0=transparent, 255=solid)
POC Color Color Yellow Color of Point of Control line (price level with highest volume/TPO count)
VAH/VAL Border Width Integer 2 Width of Value Area High and Value Area Low border lines in pixels

Profile Borders & Initial Balance
Show Profile Borders Boolean True Display vertical lines marking profile start and end times
Border Color Color Silver Color of profile border lines
Border & IB Width Integer 1 Width of border and Initial Balance lines in pixels
Show Initial Balance Boolean True Highlight the Initial Balance range
IB Calculation Mode Enum First Hour Method for calculating Initial Balance: First N Bars, First Hour, First 30 Minutes, or Disabled
IB Period Bars Integer 2 Number of bars for Initial Balance when using "First N Bars" mode
IB Color Color Blue Color of Initial Balance highlight zone

Single Prints
Show Single Prints Boolean True Display markers for single print price levels (prices that appear only once in the profile)
Marker Color Color Salmon Color of single print markers
Marker Size Integer 2 Size of single print markers in pixels

Volume Profile
Buy Volume Color Color Green Color for buy volume bars in split mode
Sell Volume Color Color Crimson Color for sell volume bars in split mode
Total Volume Color Color Dim Gray Color for total volume bars when not in split mode
Volume Transparency Integer 50 Transparency of volume histogram bars (0=transparent, 255=solid)
Max Histogram Width Integer 50 Maximum width of volume histogram as percentage of profile width
Right Position Offset
 Integer 10 Offset in bars when volume profile is positioned on the right (useful for developing profiles)


Master Market Structure. Trade with Confidence — Developed by MMQ 

