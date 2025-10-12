MA Catcher Pro
- Indicatori
- Tiago Muniz Glicerio
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
MA Catcher Pro - 2025 Edition
=====================================
Indicator Type: Moving Average Crossover Alert (MetaTrader 5)
Version: 1.0 (2025)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (.mq5)
--------------------------------------------------------------
OVERVIEW
--------------------------------------------------------------
MA Catcher Pro is a professional-grade trend detection indicator that alerts you whenever a Fast Moving Average crosses a Slow Moving Average.
It provides visual, sound, and push notifications to help traders catch new trend directions early with precision and clarity.
--------------------------------------------------------------
KEY FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------
1. Dual Moving Average System
- Fast MA (default: 9)
- Slow MA (default: 21)
- Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA types
2. Visual Alerts
- Green Up Arrow for BUY signal (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)
- Red Down Arrow for SELL signal (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)
- Optional background color to highlight trend direction
3. Alerts and Notifications
- On-screen pop-up alerts
- Sound alerts (custom .wav supported)
- Email alerts (through MetaTrader settings)
- Push notifications to mobile MetaTrader app
- Enable or disable each alert type individually
4. Smart Signal Filtering
- Avoid duplicate signals on the same candle
- Option to confirm cross only after candle close
- Optional higher timeframe confirmation filter
5. Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
- Optionally confirm signals using higher timeframe trend
- Customizable timeframe (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.)
6. Dashboard Panel
- Displays Fast/Slow MA values
- Shows current market trend: Bullish / Bearish / Neutral
- Small floating panel for easy view
7. Customizable Appearance
- Change MA colors, thickness, and line style
- Adjust arrow size, color, and style
- Background transparency level adjustable
8. Optimized Performance
- Lightweight and efficient
- Suitable for multiple charts without lag
--------------------------------------------------------------
INPUT PARAMETERS
--------------------------------------------------------------
FastMAPeriod .............. 9
SlowMAPeriod .............. 21
MAType .................... 1 (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA)
AlertPopup ................ true
AlertSound ................ true
AlertPush ................. false
AlertEmail ................ false
ConfirmOnClose ............ true
HigherTF .................. "H1"
ShowDashboard ............. true
ArrowSize ................. 2
ArrowColorBuy ............. Lime
ArrowColorSell ............ Red
BackgroundHighlight ....... true
--------------------------------------------------------------
ALERT MESSAGES
--------------------------------------------------------------
BUY SIGNAL: "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed ABOVE Slow MA (BUY Signal)"
SELL SIGNAL: "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed BELOW Slow MA (SELL Signal)"
--------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO INSTALL
--------------------------------------------------------------
1. Download the MA_Catcher_Pro.mq5 file.
2. Open MetaTrader 5.
3. Go to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators
4. Paste the .mq5 file into the Indicators folder.
5. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window.
6. Drag MA Catcher Pro onto any chart.
--------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Timeframe: M15 to H4
- Pairs: All major Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto
- Confirmation: Combine with RSI or MACD for accuracy
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIPS
--------------------------------------------------------------
✔ Enable push alerts for live signal monitoring
✔ Use candle-close confirmation to avoid false signals
✔ Use higher timeframe trend filter for safer entries
--------------------------------------------------------------
VERSION HISTORY
--------------------------------------------------------------
v1.0 (2025-10-12)
- Initial Release
- MA Cross Detection
- Alerts + Dashboard
- Smart Signal Filtering
--------------------------------------------------------------
AUTHOR NOTES
--------------------------------------------------------------
MA Catcher Pro is built for traders who value clarity and simplicity.
It’s designed to help you focus on strong, trend-confirmed entries and exits.
=====================================
