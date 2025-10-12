MA Catcher Pro

MA Catcher Pro - 2025 Edition
=====================================

Indicator Type: Moving Average Crossover Alert (MetaTrader 5)
Version: 1.0 (2025)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (.mq5)

--------------------------------------------------------------
OVERVIEW
--------------------------------------------------------------
MA Catcher Pro is a professional-grade trend detection indicator that alerts you whenever a Fast Moving Average crosses a Slow Moving Average. 
It provides visual, sound, and push notifications to help traders catch new trend directions early with precision and clarity.

--------------------------------------------------------------
KEY FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------
1. Dual Moving Average System
   - Fast MA (default: 9)
   - Slow MA (default: 21)
   - Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA types

2. Visual Alerts
   - Green Up Arrow for BUY signal (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)
   - Red Down Arrow for SELL signal (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)
   - Optional background color to highlight trend direction

3. Alerts and Notifications
   - On-screen pop-up alerts
   - Sound alerts (custom .wav supported)
   - Email alerts (through MetaTrader settings)
   - Push notifications to mobile MetaTrader app
   - Enable or disable each alert type individually

4. Smart Signal Filtering
   - Avoid duplicate signals on the same candle
   - Option to confirm cross only after candle close
   - Optional higher timeframe confirmation filter

5. Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
   - Optionally confirm signals using higher timeframe trend
   - Customizable timeframe (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.)

6. Dashboard Panel
   - Displays Fast/Slow MA values
   - Shows current market trend: Bullish / Bearish / Neutral
   - Small floating panel for easy view

7. Customizable Appearance
   - Change MA colors, thickness, and line style
   - Adjust arrow size, color, and style
   - Background transparency level adjustable

8. Optimized Performance
   - Lightweight and efficient
   - Suitable for multiple charts without lag

--------------------------------------------------------------
INPUT PARAMETERS
--------------------------------------------------------------
FastMAPeriod .............. 9
SlowMAPeriod .............. 21
MAType .................... 1 (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA)
AlertPopup ................ true
AlertSound ................ true
AlertPush ................. false
AlertEmail ................ false
ConfirmOnClose ............ true
HigherTF .................. "H1"
ShowDashboard ............. true
ArrowSize ................. 2
ArrowColorBuy ............. Lime
ArrowColorSell ............ Red
BackgroundHighlight ....... true

--------------------------------------------------------------
ALERT MESSAGES
--------------------------------------------------------------
BUY SIGNAL:  "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed ABOVE Slow MA (BUY Signal)"
SELL SIGNAL: "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed BELOW Slow MA (SELL Signal)"

--------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO INSTALL
--------------------------------------------------------------
1. Download the MA_Catcher_Pro.mq5 file.
2. Open MetaTrader 5.
3. Go to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators
4. Paste the .mq5 file into the Indicators folder.
5. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window.
6. Drag MA Catcher Pro onto any chart.

--------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Timeframe: M15 to H4
- Pairs: All major Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto
- Confirmation: Combine with RSI or MACD for accuracy

--------------------------------------------------------------
TIPS
--------------------------------------------------------------
✔ Enable push alerts for live signal monitoring
✔ Use candle-close confirmation to avoid false signals
✔ Use higher timeframe trend filter for safer entries

--------------------------------------------------------------
VERSION HISTORY
--------------------------------------------------------------
v1.0 (2025-10-12)
 - Initial Release
 - MA Cross Detection
 - Alerts + Dashboard
 - Smart Signal Filtering

--------------------------------------------------------------
AUTHOR NOTES
--------------------------------------------------------------
MA Catcher Pro is built for traders who value clarity and simplicity.
It’s designed to help you focus on strong, trend-confirmed entries and exits.

