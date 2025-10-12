MA Catcher Pro - 2025 Edition

=====================================



Indicator Type: Moving Average Crossover Alert (MetaTrader 5)

Version: 1.0 (2025)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (.mq5)



--------------------------------------------------------------

OVERVIEW

--------------------------------------------------------------

MA Catcher Pro is a professional-grade trend detection indicator that alerts you whenever a Fast Moving Average crosses a Slow Moving Average.

It provides visual, sound, and push notifications to help traders catch new trend directions early with precision and clarity.



--------------------------------------------------------------

KEY FEATURES

--------------------------------------------------------------

1. Dual Moving Average System

- Fast MA (default: 9)

- Slow MA (default: 21)

- Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA types



2. Visual Alerts

- Green Up Arrow for BUY signal (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)

- Red Down Arrow for SELL signal (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)

- Optional background color to highlight trend direction



3. Alerts and Notifications

- On-screen pop-up alerts

- Sound alerts (custom .wav supported)

- Email alerts (through MetaTrader settings)

- Push notifications to mobile MetaTrader app

- Enable or disable each alert type individually



4. Smart Signal Filtering

- Avoid duplicate signals on the same candle

- Option to confirm cross only after candle close

- Optional higher timeframe confirmation filter



5. Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter

- Optionally confirm signals using higher timeframe trend

- Customizable timeframe (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.)



6. Dashboard Panel

- Displays Fast/Slow MA values

- Shows current market trend: Bullish / Bearish / Neutral

- Small floating panel for easy view



7. Customizable Appearance

- Change MA colors, thickness, and line style

- Adjust arrow size, color, and style

- Background transparency level adjustable



8. Optimized Performance

- Lightweight and efficient

- Suitable for multiple charts without lag



--------------------------------------------------------------

INPUT PARAMETERS

--------------------------------------------------------------

FastMAPeriod .............. 9

SlowMAPeriod .............. 21

MAType .................... 1 (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA)

AlertPopup ................ true

AlertSound ................ true

AlertPush ................. false

AlertEmail ................ false

ConfirmOnClose ............ true

HigherTF .................. "H1"

ShowDashboard ............. true

ArrowSize ................. 2

ArrowColorBuy ............. Lime

ArrowColorSell ............ Red

BackgroundHighlight ....... true



--------------------------------------------------------------

ALERT MESSAGES

--------------------------------------------------------------

BUY SIGNAL: "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed ABOVE Slow MA (BUY Signal)"

SELL SIGNAL: "MA Catcher Pro: Fast MA crossed BELOW Slow MA (SELL Signal)"



--------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO INSTALL

--------------------------------------------------------------

1. Download the MA_Catcher_Pro.mq5 file.

2. Open MetaTrader 5.

3. Go to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators

4. Paste the .mq5 file into the Indicators folder.

5. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window.

6. Drag MA Catcher Pro onto any chart.



--------------------------------------------------------------

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Timeframe: M15 to H4

- Pairs: All major Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

- Confirmation: Combine with RSI or MACD for accuracy



--------------------------------------------------------------

TIPS

--------------------------------------------------------------

✔ Enable push alerts for live signal monitoring

✔ Use candle-close confirmation to avoid false signals

✔ Use higher timeframe trend filter for safer entries



--------------------------------------------------------------

VERSION HISTORY

--------------------------------------------------------------

v1.0 (2025-10-12)

- Initial Release

- MA Cross Detection

- Alerts + Dashboard

- Smart Signal Filtering



--------------------------------------------------------------

AUTHOR NOTES

--------------------------------------------------------------

MA Catcher Pro is built for traders who value clarity and simplicity.

It’s designed to help you focus on strong, trend-confirmed entries and exits.



