MT5 To Telegram By MogusDFX

MT5 → Telegram Notifier (Utility · Informers)

Send trading events from MetaTrader 5 directly to Telegram. Perfect for journaling, team alerts, or remote monitoring.

Trade Open: posts BUY/SELL, lots, entry, SL/TP, local time. (Optional chart screenshot.)

SL/TP Update: short message — only what changed (new SL or TP), posted as reply to the original trade message.

Partial / Full Close: posts closed volume, price, Net P/L (swap + commission included), remaining lots (if any), as reply to the trade thread.

W/M/Y Reports (per symbol): buttons on chart send closed-trades stats for Week / Month / Year: entries, closes, W/L count, closed lots, Net P/L.

Threaded messages: each position keeps a single Telegram thread; all updates reply to the first message.

Symbol matching: tolerant to broker suffix/prefix (e.g., EURUSD.pro ).