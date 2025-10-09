MT5 To Telegram By MogusDFX

MT5 → Telegram Notifier (Utility · Informers)

Send trading events from MetaTrader 5 directly to Telegram. Perfect for journaling, team alerts, or remote monitoring.

What it does

  • Trade Open: posts BUY/SELL, lots, entry, SL/TP, local time. (Optional chart screenshot.)

  • SL/TP Update: short message — only what changed (new SL or TP), posted as reply to the original trade message.

  • Partial / Full Close: posts closed volume, price, Net P/L (swap + commission included), remaining lots (if any), as reply to the trade thread.

  • W/M/Y Reports (per symbol): buttons on chart send closed-trades stats for Week / Month / Year: entries, closes, W/L count, closed lots, Net P/L.

  • Threaded messages: each position keeps a single Telegram thread; all updates reply to the first message.

  • Symbol matching: tolerant to broker suffix/prefix (e.g., EURUSD.pro ).

  • State persistence: remembers active positions and last SL/TP, survives MT5 restart.

Inputs (user-facing)

  • Enable Telegram (LIVE) – turn ON in live trading to send to Telegram (keep OFF for tests/validation).

  • Bot Token – from @BotFather (e.g. 1234567890:AA... ).

  • Chat / Channel – where to send: @username , -100<ID> , -<ID> , or full https://t.me/c/&lt;id>/<topic> .

  • Fallback Chat – backup chat_id if the main one fails (optional).

  • Thread (Topic ID) – for forum supergroups; use 0 for “General”.

  • Symbols (Buttons) – CSV for W/M/Y buttons (e.g. XAUUSD,GBPUSD,EURUSD ).

  • Screenshot on Entry – also send chart screenshot when a position opens.

One-time setup (Telegram)

  1. Create a bot via @BotFather → copy Bot Token.

  2. Add the bot to your group/supergroup/channel and give Admin (Post messages).

  3. Get the chat reference:

    • Supergroup: chat_id = -100<ID>

    • Normal group: chat_id = -<ID>

    • Forum topic: open the topic → Copy link → use t.me/c/<id>/<topic> → <id> becomes -100<id> , <topic> is Thread (Topic ID).

MT5 setup

  1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for… add: https://api.telegram.org .

  2. Attach EA to any chart.

  3. Fill Bot Token, Chat / Channel, (optional) Thread (Topic ID), switch Enable Telegram (LIVE) = ON.

  4. You’ll see W/M/Y buttons for symbols on the chart.

How to use

  • Open trade → instant Telegram message (and screenshot if enabled).

  • Move SL/TP → short “SL UPDATED” / “TP UPDATED” reply.

  • Partial/Full close → reply with closed lots and Net P/L.

  • Weekly/Monthly/Yearly report → click W/M/Y next to the symbol on chart (only closed trades are included).

Notes & Limits

  • Utility: does not open trades; only notifies & reports.

  • Works with private/public groups and forum topics (threads).

  • Reports use server-time window with local-time display, and include swap/commission in Net P/L.

  • If chart is minimized, screenshots may be blank (MT5 limitation).

Troubleshooting

  • “chat not found” → bot not admin, wrong chat format, or invalid Thread ID.

  • “can’t parse entities” → use clean IDs/usernames; do not paste raw HTML into inputs.

  • No messages sent → Enable Telegram (LIVE)=OFF , WebRequest not allowed, firewall/proxy blocking api.telegram.org , or wrong token/chat.

  • Report shows 0 → symbol root mismatch; set correct roots in Symbols (Buttons) (e.g., XAUUSD , GBPUSD ).

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (latest build).

  • No DLLs, no external indicators.

  • Network optional; disabled by default for Market validation.


