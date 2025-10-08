Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
- Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
- Versione: 1.0
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels, draws dynamic trendlines, and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display.
It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that matter most — clearly and instantly.
Use it to:
-
Identify high-probability S/R zones before price reaches them.
-
Spot emerging trendline breaks across multiple timeframes.
-
Confirm bullish or bearish bias using the built-in market summary dashboard.
-
Align your trading decisions with higher timeframe momentum and structure.
This Free Version includes all core features for real-time analysis. A Pro Version will soon expand with alerts, smart confluence scoring, and automated signal marking.
Features
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Structure
-
Analyze 3 custom timeframes (e.g. H4, H1, M15) simultaneously.
-
Each timeframe color-coded for clarity (editable).
-
Dynamic switching — instantly adapts when chart timeframe changes.
🔹 Enhanced Support & Resistance Detection
-
Uses hybrid fractal swing logic for precision.
-
Displays up to two major support and resistance levels per timeframe.
-
Automatic filtering of duplicate levels to reduce clutter.
-
Adjustable lookback period, minimum touches, and proximity sensitivity.
🔹 Smart Trendline Generation
-
Automatically draws uptrend and downtrend lines using swing points.
-
Adjustable angle, touch tolerance, and bar lookback.
-
Option to project lines forward using ray extension.
🔹 Integrated Market Dashboard
-
Displays trend status, structure, and key levels for each timeframe.
-
Color-coded trend icons (🟢🟠🔴⚪) for quick interpretation.
-
Market summary panel shows:
-
Overall bias (Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral)
-
Alignment status across timeframes
-
Actionable recommendation (Look for longs, shorts, or wait)
-
🔹 Real-Time Updates
-
Automatically refreshes every tick for live structure tracking.
-
Optimized to be lightweight — no lag even on multiple charts.
🔹 Customizable Design
-
Full color control for lines, text, and dashboard.
-
Choose display corner, panel width, and offsets.
-
Toggle S/R, trendlines, or dashboard visibility individually.
Use Cases
-
Swing traders confirming higher timeframe bias.
-
Scalpers identifying intraday reversals near key S/R.
-
Price action traders looking for structure-aligned setups.
-
Strategy testers validating breakout or retest logic visually.
Tips
-
Use H4-H1-M15 for swing to intraday setups.
-
Use H1-M30-M5 for scalping setups.
-
Combine with volume or candlestick confirmation for best results.