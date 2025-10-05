Smart Regression Bands
- Indicatori
- Ludumo Lwazi Dyonase
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 7
Smart Regression Bands – Precision Trend & Touch Detection System
Trade with confidence using the Smart Regression Bands Indicator — a non-repainting regression-based system built for traders who want clarity, precision, and accuracy in their setups. Whether you’re a beginner, scalper, or professional swing trader, this tool fits perfectly into any intraday, swing, or smart money (SMC) strategy.
🧭 What It Does
The indicator intelligently detects every candle that touches the upper or lower regression bands, highlighting it in real time — even before the candle closes.
When the upper band is touched, the candle turns green; when the lower band is touched, it turns yellow.
It’s a clean, non-repainting visual tool that reveals true trend reactions, reversals, and volatility extremes at a glance.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Non-Repainting – What you see is what you trade.
✅ Instant Band Touch Detection – Reacts immediately when a band is touched — no waiting for candle closes.
✅ Highlights Only First Two Touch Candles – Keeps your chart clean and focused.
✅ Historical Touch Visualization – See previous market reactions for better analysis.
✅ Lightweight, Fast & Reliable – Optimized for MT4 performance.
✅ Perfect for All Levels – Beginner-friendly, yet powerful for advanced traders.
✅ Compatible with All Strategies – Works beautifully with SMC, ICT, Order Blocks, Support & Resistance, and Supply & Demand methods.
🎯 Recommended Settings
🔹 Moderate Scalping Mode:
-
LR_Length: 72
-
STD Channel 1: 1.18
-
Best for balanced swing trading and steady intraday scalping setups.
🔹 Fast Scalping Mode:
-
LR_Length: 36
-
Perfect for fast scalp entries.
💡 Why Traders Love It
-
Spots key reaction points with surgical accuracy.
-
Complements popular methods like SMC, ICT, and OrderBlock strategies.
-
Highlights supply and demand imbalances visually.
-
Clean, simple, and incredibly effective for both manual and system-based trading.
🚀 Trade Smarter, React Faster
The Smart Regression Bands Indicator indicator helps you see where price truly reacts — before the move happens.
It’s not just another indicator… it’s your precision map for trend timing and reaction confirmation.
🎯 Catch the touch. Ride the trend. Stay ahead.