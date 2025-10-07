RSI Cyclic Smoothed Indicator for MT5
RSI Cyclic smoothed Indicator for MetaTrader5
Introduction
The RSI Cyclic smoothed Indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market, which helps you enter your trades through the RSI line’s interaction with an upper and a lower line. It is one of the best indicators for scalpers
Specifications
platform
metatrader5 (MT5)
type
custom technical trading indicator
level
beginner
timeframes
all timeframes from weekly to
trading styles
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
markets
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
Dominant Cycle Length: the length of RSI
Indicators Functionality
This indicator works with a single RSI line and two synchronizing high and low lines. Whenever the RSI crosses below the upper line, it gives a sell signal, and whenever it crosses above the lower line, it gives a buy signal.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
A tester dashboard for the indicator
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
Sending Alert (on chart) or Notifications (to phone) to not lose any opportunity.