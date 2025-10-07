RSI Cyclic Smoothed Indicator for MT5

RSI Cyclic smoothed Indicator for MetaTrader5

To download all of our products, you can click this link: LINK

Introduction

The RSI Cyclic smoothed Indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market, which helps you enter your trades through the RSI line’s interaction with an upper and a lower line. It is one of the best indicators for scalpers

Specifications

platform metatrader5 (MT5) type custom technical trading indicator level beginner timeframes all timeframes from weekly to trading styles scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading markets forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity

Indicator’s setting

Dominant Cycle Length: the length of RSI

Indicators Functionality

This indicator works with a single RSI line and two synchronizing high and low lines. Whenever the RSI crosses below the upper line, it gives a sell signal, and whenever it crosses above the lower line, it gives a buy signal.



Benefits

We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)