AnacottTrading MultiAI Gold Edition
- Experts
- Oliver Jung
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot
AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests.
This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience.
AnacottTrading MultiAI trades with discipline:
-
Only one position at a time
-
No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam
-
Full risk control for every single trade
This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months of market data. No fake 10-year backtests. Instead, MultiAI adapts to real market conditions through a rolling forward logic, ensuring consistency and realism.
Key Features
✅ No Toxic Risk Methods
-
Absolutely no Martingale, no Grid, no hidden hedging.
-
Only one trade is ever open at a time, minimizing exposure and avoiding over-leverage.
-
Trades are opened based on a smart mix of indicators (Supertrend, VWAP, MSI, RSI, and confirmation via higher timeframe).
✅ Smart Risk Management
-
Every position has a Stop Loss and Take Profit, automatically calculated by an intelligent algorithm.
-
Risk % per trade, ATR-based SL calculation, and Risk/Reward ratio are fully customizable.
-
Optional trade secure ensures profits are secured when the market moves in your favor.
✅ Rolling-Forward Optimization
-
No meaningless 10-year curve-fitted backtests.
-
Demo account in screenshots has a realistic size of 1,500 euros with a leverage of 2 on BTC.
- MultiAI is optimized for the last 3 months and forward-tested in live conditions.
-
As soon as the forward optimization suggests a better setting, the default settings are updated.
✅ Full Transparency
-
No hidden parameters.
-
No manipulated backtests.
✅ Multi-Asset Capability
-
Optimized version for GOLD (XAUUSD).
-
Other Optimizations or a Premium Full-Versions are available by contacting us
-
Symbol-specific presets (available at extra cost and on request) ensure stable and consistent performance.
✅ User-Friendly
-
Simple input parameters: Risk %, ATR length, RRV, Revenue Factor.
-
All risk and trade management is calculated automatically.
-
Plug & Play for the included default setup – or customize to your own needs.
Why Choose AnacottTrading MultiAI?
-
No blender EAs with 100% equity curves over 10 years that collapse after 3 months.
-
Martingale/Grid systems that look safe until they wipe out your account.
-
No hidden tricks and manipulated backtests.
Recommended Setup
-
Symbols: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Deposit: Minimum $500 (recommended $1000+)
-
Broker: Optimized for Pepperstone UK
Support & Updates
-
Continuous updates and improvements.
-
Rolling presets available (subscription-based for advanced users).
-
Fast and direct customer support via MQL5 messages.
👉 Price: $99(Intro Edition Gold)
"Hit the market price" - Later editions and bundles will be priced higher – secure your copy now.
⚡ AlgoTrader MultiAI = Smart Trading. Full Risk Control. Honest Results