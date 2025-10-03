AnacottTrading MultiAI Gold Edition

AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot

AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests.
This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience.

AnacottTrading MultiAI trades with discipline:

  • Only one position at a time

  • No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam

  • Full risk control for every single trade

This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months of market data. No fake 10-year backtests. Instead, MultiAI adapts to real market conditions through a rolling forward logic, ensuring consistency and realism.

Key Features

 No Toxic Risk Methods

  • Absolutely no Martingale, no Grid, no hidden hedging.

  • Only one trade is ever open at a time, minimizing exposure and avoiding over-leverage.

  • Trades are opened based on a smart mix of indicators (Supertrend, VWAP, MSI, RSI, and confirmation via higher timeframe).

 Smart Risk Management

  • Every position has a Stop Loss and Take Profit, automatically calculated by an intelligent algorithm.

  • Risk % per trade, ATR-based SL calculation, and Risk/Reward ratio are fully customizable.

  • Optional trade secure ensures profits are secured when the market moves in your favor.

 Rolling-Forward Optimization

  • No meaningless 10-year curve-fitted backtests.

  • Demo account in screenshots has a realistic size of 1,500 euros with a leverage of 2 on BTC.

  • MultiAI is optimized for the last 3 months and forward-tested in live conditions.

  • As soon as the forward optimization suggests a better setting, the default settings are updated.

 Full Transparency

  • No hidden parameters.

  • No manipulated backtests.

 Multi-Asset Capability

  • Optimized version for GOLD (XAUUSD).

  • Other Optimizations or a Premium Full-Versions are available by contacting us

  • Symbol-specific presets (available at extra cost and on request) ensure stable and consistent performance.

 User-Friendly

  • Simple input parameters: Risk %, ATR length, RRV, Revenue Factor.

  • All risk and trade management is calculated automatically.

  • Plug & Play for the included default setup – or customize to your own needs.

Why Choose AnacottTrading MultiAI?

  • No blender EAs with 100% equity curves over 10 years that collapse after 3 months.

  • Martingale/Grid systems that look safe until they wipe out your account.

  • No hidden tricks and manipulated backtests.

MultiAI is designed for traders who want clarity, honesty, and real risk control.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbols: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Deposit: Minimum $500 (recommended $1000+)

  • Broker: Optimized for Pepperstone UK

Support & Updates

  • Continuous updates and improvements.

  • Rolling presets available (subscription-based for advanced users).

  • Fast and direct customer support via MQL5 messages.

👉 Price: $99(Intro Edition Gold)
"Hit the market price" - Later editions and bundles will be priced higher – secure your copy now.

⚡ AlgoTrader MultiAI = Smart Trading. Full Risk Control. Honest Results





