Golden Scalping Mini Consistent EA

Gold Scalping Mini Consistent

Gold Scalping Mini Consistent is an intraday scalping EA for XAUUSD (Gold) focused on small but frequent profits with low risk.

Main Strategy

Gold Scalping Mini Consistent is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) with a fixed target of around 100 points (10 pips) per trade. It focuses on short entries, quick exits, and minimizing exposure to high volatility.





Key Features





✅ Consistent Performance – small but frequent profits





✅ Safe Money Management – default lot size 0.01, suitable for small and big accounts





✅ Smart Trailing Stop – automatically locks profits once trade goes in your favor





✅ Flexible Trading Session – adjustable start and end trading time





✅ Low Risk Style – fixed SL & TP to minimize large drawdowns





✅ For All Account Types – works on any account, Zero account recommended





✅ Low VPS Latency Recommended – for faster and more accurate order execution





✅ Timeframe M5 (Main) – optimized for M5, but flexible for other timeframes





✅ Setup Parameter Files (.set) Included – ready-to-use settings for easy start













---





⚠️ Disclaimer





This EA does not guarantee profits.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Forex & Gold trading carries a high level of risk.





Use only with money you can afford to lose.





The seller is not responsible for any financial losses caused by using this EA.













---





👉 Best suited for traders who want stable daily trading with a scalping approach, not high-risk “get rich quick” systems.



