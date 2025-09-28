Trading status Dashboard
🧭 SpreadPipsProfit – Real-Time Spread, P/L & Pip Tracker
SpreadPipsProfit is a lightweight, non-intrusive MT4 indicator that displays your key trading metrics in real time — directly on your chart. It’s designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and clean visuals.
📊 Key Features
Right-Aligned Display Panel – Perfectly positioned in the top-right corner with adaptive spacing and safe edge margins.
Live Spread Monitor – Shows the current spread in pips, helping you avoid overpaying on entry.
Floating Profit/Loss (P/L) – Displays total open trade profit in your account currency, updated instantly.
Open Pips Counter – Tracks your total open position in pips, so you can see how far the market has moved.
Color-Coded Performance
✅ Spring Green for profit
❌ Soft Pink (255,81,112) for loss
⚪ White for neutral (0.00 / 0.0)
Optional Pip Value Display – Know the pip value per 1 lot, useful for position sizing and risk management.
Even Spacing & Alignment – Clean, readable layout with consistent spacing between lines.
⚙️ Customizable Parameters
Corner position, offsets, and line spacing
Font size and text color
P/L inclusion of commission and swap
Toggle for pip value line
Custom profit/loss colors
💡 Why Use SpreadPipsProfit
Unlike cluttered dashboards, SpreadPipsProfit focuses on only the most important metrics. It’s ideal for traders who want a quick, at-a-glance summary of performance without heavy CPU load or chart obstruction.
📁 Indicator Type
Custom MT4 indicator
Chart Window Display
🧠 Compatibility
Works on all symbols, brokers, and timeframes
Designed for both manual and algorithmic traders