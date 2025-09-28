Trading status Dashboard

🧭 SpreadPipsProfit – Real-Time Spread, P/L & Pip Tracker

SpreadPipsProfit is a lightweight, non-intrusive MT4 indicator that displays your key trading metrics in real time — directly on your chart. It’s designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and clean visuals.

📊 Key Features

Right-Aligned Display Panel – Perfectly positioned in the top-right corner with adaptive spacing and safe edge margins.

Live Spread Monitor – Shows the current spread in pips , helping you avoid overpaying on entry.

Floating Profit/Loss (P/L) – Displays total open trade profit in your account currency , updated instantly.

Open Pips Counter – Tracks your total open position in pips , so you can see how far the market has moved.

Color-Coded Performance ✅ Spring Green for profit ❌ Soft Pink (255,81,112) for loss ⚪ White for neutral (0.00 / 0.0)

Optional Pip Value Display – Know the pip value per 1 lot, useful for position sizing and risk management.

Even Spacing & Alignment – Clean, readable layout with consistent spacing between lines.

⚙️ Customizable Parameters

Corner position, offsets, and line spacing

Font size and text color

P/L inclusion of commission and swap

Toggle for pip value line

Custom profit/loss colors

💡 Why Use SpreadPipsProfit

Unlike cluttered dashboards, SpreadPipsProfit focuses on only the most important metrics. It’s ideal for traders who want a quick, at-a-glance summary of performance without heavy CPU load or chart obstruction.

📁 Indicator Type

Custom MT4 indicator

Chart Window Display

🧠 Compatibility