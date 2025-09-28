Trading status Dashboard

🧭 SpreadPipsProfit – Real-Time Spread, P/L & Pip Tracker

SpreadPipsProfit is a lightweight, non-intrusive MT4 indicator that displays your key trading metrics in real time — directly on your chart. It’s designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and clean visuals.

📊 Key Features

  • Right-Aligned Display Panel – Perfectly positioned in the top-right corner with adaptive spacing and safe edge margins.

  • Live Spread Monitor – Shows the current spread in pips, helping you avoid overpaying on entry.

  • Floating Profit/Loss (P/L) – Displays total open trade profit in your account currency, updated instantly.

  • Open Pips Counter – Tracks your total open position in pips, so you can see how far the market has moved.

  • Color-Coded Performance

    • Spring Green for profit

    • Soft Pink (255,81,112) for loss

    • White for neutral (0.00 / 0.0)

  • Optional Pip Value Display – Know the pip value per 1 lot, useful for position sizing and risk management.

  • Even Spacing & Alignment – Clean, readable layout with consistent spacing between lines.

⚙️ Customizable Parameters

  • Corner position, offsets, and line spacing

  • Font size and text color

  • P/L inclusion of commission and swap

  • Toggle for pip value line

  • Custom profit/loss colors

💡 Why Use SpreadPipsProfit

Unlike cluttered dashboards, SpreadPipsProfit focuses on only the most important metrics. It’s ideal for traders who want a quick, at-a-glance summary of performance without heavy CPU load or chart obstruction.

📁 Indicator Type

  • Custom MT4 indicator

  • Chart Window Display

🧠 Compatibility

  • Works on all symbols, brokers, and timeframes

  • Designed for both manual and algorithmic traders


Plus de l'auteur
Dynamic ATR Daily Exhaustion visual calculater
Daniel Musango Nthale
Indicateurs
Description: This lightweight MT4 indicator calculates and displays how far price has travelled today (in pips) from the daily open to its furthest extreme (high or low) — giving you a clear picture of true daily range exhaustion , not just current position. Unlike traditional ATR-based tools that focus on close-to-close movement, this version measures maximum intraday excursion , making it ideal for volatility analysis , range exhaustion detection , and intraday risk management . Key Feat
Candle Time At Price With alerts
Daniel Musango Nthale
Indicateurs
Candle Time At Price — Precision Countdown Directly Beside the Candle Candle Time At Price is a lightweight, smart, and visually elegant indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle right next to price — exactly where your eyes are focused. It’s designed for traders who value clean charting, precision, and zero distractions. Key Features: Real-Time Countdown — Displays the exact time left before the current candle closes. Price-Anchored Display — The timer moves wi
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis