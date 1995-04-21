Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5

The Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most advanced and reliable tools for identifying key price zones in the market. Unlike traditional indicators, it not only detects support and resistance levels but also combines them with volume analysis to generate accurate and high-probability trading signals.

Type: Indicator

Level: Intermediate

Concepts: SMC (Smart Money Concepts), Price Action, Volume Analysis

Timeframes: All timeframes (from scalping on lower charts to long-term position trading)

Trading Styles:Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading – Position Trading


Settings Overview

  • Lookback candles – Define how far back the indicator should search for levels

  • Break detection parameter – Shows all breaks of support and resistance

  • Swing calculation – Two parameters (right and left bars) to identify market swings

  • Custom colors – Choose colors for support and resistance lines

  • Tester options – Built-in tester to analyze past performance

  • Alerts & notifications – Two parameters to send real-time alerts and push notifications

How It Works

The indicator identifies swings using the right and left bar parameters. When a support or resistance level is broken, it checks whether the volume exceeds the set threshold. If confirmed, the indicator generates a trading signal.

By combining volume confirmation with Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this indicator offers a significant edge compared to standard support and resistance tools. The built-in tester also allows traders to evaluate results over specific periods, making strategy validation faster and more reliable.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate support and resistance detection based on market swings

  • Volume confirmation to filter out false breakouts

  • Fully customizable parameters to adapt to any trading style

  • Works on all timeframes and for different strategies

  • Integrated backtesting feature for performance evaluation

  • Real-time alerts and notifications to never miss a signal

Why Choose This Indicator?

Most support and resistance tools only plot static levels, but this indicator goes further by integrating volume analysis and SMC principles. This makes it suitable for traders who want precise signals for entries, exits, and breakout confirmations.

If you are looking for a complete solution for support and resistance trading in MT5, this indicator is designed to improve your accuracy, save time, and help you trade with confidence.




