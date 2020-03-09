Sigma3Band Martingale EA
- Experts
- Kim Yongmin
- Versione: 1.815
- Attivazioni: 5
Unleash the Power of Sigma Bands
The Sigma3 EA is not just another trading robot — it’s a precision-engineered system designed to harness the statistical edge of Sigma Bands. Built on years of research and live trading experience, this Expert Advisor combines advanced volatility filters with a disciplined martingale/grid hybrid approach to maximize consistency while minimizing drawdowns.
🔑 Key Features
-
Sigma Band Strategy: Trades only at statistically extreme price levels, where the probability of reversal is highest.
-
Dynamic Entry & Exit: Adaptive logic ensures that trades are aligned with real market volatility, not random noise.
-
Martingale & Basket Management: Smart money management system balances risk while capturing profit efficiently.
-
Multi-Pair Ready: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major symbols.
-
Safety Controls: Equity stop, spread filters, and max lot protections built-in.
🚀 Why Sigma3 EA?
Most EAs chase trends blindly. Sigma3 EA waits for the market to stretch beyond reason — then strikes with mathematical precision. This unique edge creates high-probability entries and allows traders to ride volatility with confidence.
Trade smarter. Trade statistically. Trade Sigma3.