The Top king Hedging Forex
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Versione: 3.1
- Aggiornato: 5 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
🎯 Introducing Our Smart Gold/USD Expert Advisor
Works on the 15-minute chart with precision.
⚙️ How it works:
It doesn’t trade immediately. Instead, it waits for a strong movement in the previous 4 candles.
Once the market enters the oscillation zone after that move, the expert activates — targeting the most profitable moments.
💡 The secret?
It only trades when conditions are ideal — after volatility, during price stabilization.
This approach improves accuracy, reduces risk, and boosts profit potential.
🚀 Smarter entries. Better results.
🔥 Professional Hedging Expert Advisor for MT4 🔥
Smart, secure, and fully customizable — designed to maximize profits and manage risks like a pro!
---
✅ Parameters Overview:
Lot1 = 0.01
Manual lot size used when auto lot calculation is disabled.
Auto_Lots = false
true: Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your risk percentage.
false: Uses manual lot size defined in Lot1.
MaxRisk
Maximum risk as a percentage of equity. Higher percentages lead to larger lot sizes (when Auto_Lots is enabled).
Lots
Stores the last used lot size.
TakeProfit
Take profit in points. Recommended values: 200–300 points when trading Gold.
win_USD
Closes all trades together once the total profit (in USD) reaches this value. If set to 0, trades will be closed programmatically when profitable.
Loss_USD
Closes all trades together when the total loss (in USD) reaches this value. If set to 0, this function is disabled.
Continuous_trading = true/false
true: Keeps running continuously.
false: Stops and removes the EA from the chart once the total profit target is achieved.
Max_SPREAD
Spread filter — the EA will not open trades when the spread exceeds this value.
Start_Time / End_Time
Defines the EA's operating hours based on the platform's server time.
Max_Lots
Caps the maximum allowed lot size to control exposure.
MagicNumber
Unique identifier for the EA’s trades, allowing them to be distinguished from manual or other EA trades.
---
🛡️ Key Features:
Runs a professional hedging strategy to reduce risk and handle volatility.
Optimized for trading Gold and high-volatility Forex pairs.
Fully customizable risk management system.
Smart profit-locking mechanism.
Compatible with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — lightweight and efficient.
---
🎯 Looking for an EA that balances safety, intelligence, and profitability?
This is your go-to solution for consistent performance in all market conditions.
🔹 Supported Currency Pairs:
Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD — or any currency pair with a spread less than 8 pips.
🔹 Max_Spread:
Set maximum allowed spread to 12 pips.
🔹 Time Frame:
Designed to work best on 15-minute (M15) charts.
🔹 Recommended Account Setup:
Minimum Deposit: $5,000 or equivalent.
Minimum Leverage: 1:400 or higher.
Lot Size: 0.01 (if using manual lot).
🔗 Broker:
Use a reliable broker with low spreads. [https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7]
---
🚀 Get Started Today
Maximize your trading potential with this powerful and customizable EA – optimized for both manual and automated risk management!