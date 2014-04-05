Volatility 75 Trend

Volatility 75 Trend - Specialized Technical Indicator
Overview
The Volatility 75 Trend is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for trading synthetic indices, particularly the Volatility 75 (V75). This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide accurate trend signals and timely alerts in highly volatile markets.

Key Features
1. Adaptive Trend Algorithm
Uses the Average True Range (ATR) as a basis for calculating dynamic support and resistance levels
Implements a configurable ATR multiplier (2.0 recommended for V75)
Generates trend lines that automatically adapt to market volatility
2. Multi-Criteria Signal System
The indicator offers three signal generation methods:

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Based on price momentum
MFI (Money Flow Index): Incorporates volume analysis
Combined (RSI + MFI): Requires confirmation of both indicators for greater accuracy
3. Advanced Visualization
Dynamic Fill: Colored area between the main trend line and a shifted line
Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy (↑) and red arrows for sell (↓)
Smart Positioning: Signals are automatically placed above/below the candles
4. Integrated Alert System
Alerts Real-time pop-up
Optional push notifications
Duplicate control to avoid repetitive alerts
Informative messages with symbol and timestamp
Technical Parameters
Main Configuration
Calculation Period: 14 (customizable)
ATR Multiplier: 2.0 (optimized for V75)
Applied Price: Configurable (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Signal Levels
RSI: Neutral level 50.0
MFI: Neutral level 50.0
Logic: Values ​​above the level generate a bullish condition
Calculation Methodology
1. Trend Calculation
UpTrend = Low - (ATR × Multiplier)
DownTrend = High + (ATR × Multiplier)
2. Direction Determination
Bullish Condition: RSI/MFI above the configured level
Bearish Condition: RSI/MFI below the configured level
Signal Filter Continuity: Maintains the trend until a change is confirmed
3. Signal Generation
Buy: When the trend changes from bearish to bullish
Sell: When the trend changes from bullish to bearish
Confirmation: Bar counting system to validate signals
Recommended Applications
Target Markets
Primary: Volatility 75 Index
Secondary: Other high-volatility synthetic indices
Timeframes: All timeframes (optimized for M1, M5, M15)
Trading Strategies
Trend Following: Trade in the direction of major signals
Reversal: Use signals as contrarian entry points
Confirmation: Combine with other indicators for additional validation
Competitive Advantages
1. Specialization
Designed specifically for synthetic markets
Parameters optimized for V75
Takes into account the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility
2. Flexibility
Multiple trading methods Signal
Fully configurable parameters
Customizable alert system
3. Robustness
Intelligent handling of missing data
Input parameter validation
Optimized resource release system
4. User Experience
Clear and intuitive visual interface
Simplified group configuration
Integrated documentation for parameters
Conclusion
Volatility 75 Trend represents an advanced technical solution for traders operating in high-volatility synthetic markets. Its multi-criteria approach, combined with an intuitive visual interface and a robust alert system, makes it a valuable tool for identifying trading opportunities in the dynamic V75 environment.
Prodotti consigliati
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Indicatori
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicatori
Trend Master Chart è l'indicatore di tendenza di cui hai bisogno. Si sovrappone al grafico e utilizza la codifica a colori per definire le diverse tendenze/mosse del mercato. Utilizza un algoritmo che combina due medie mobili e diversi oscillatori. I periodi di questi tre elementi sono modificabili. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e su qualsiasi coppia. A colpo d'occhio sarai in grado di identificare una tendenza al rialzo o al ribasso e i diversi punti di ingresso in questa tendenza.
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicatori
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicatori
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Su MetaTrader, tracciare più   linee orizzontali   e monitorare i rispettivi livelli di prezzo può essere un’attività noiosa. Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente più linee orizzontali a intervalli uguali per impostare avvisi di prezzo, tracciare livelli di supporto e resistenza, e per altri usi manuali. Questo indicatore è perfetto per i trader Forex alle prime armi che cercano opportunità per ottenere profitti rapidi tramite acquisto e vendita. Le linee orizzontali aiutano a identificare
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicatori
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicatori
Scopri la potenza dell'analisi avanzata del volume con Weis Wave Scouter, un indicatore rivoluzionario per MetaTrader 5 che combina i principi comprovati del metodo Wyckoff e dell'analisi VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Progettato per trader che cercano precisione e profondità nelle loro operazioni, questo indicatore offre una lettura tattica del mercato attraverso l'analisi delle onde di volume cumulativo, aiutando a individuare punti chiave di inversione e continuazione di tendenza. Weis Wave Sc
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicatori
Segui la tendenza. Sì, attendi il segnale di ingresso, sia di acquisto che di vendita, su un frame di 15 minuti e controlla il segnale se appare su un frame di 30 minuti (a volte ci vuole un'ora o più prima che il segnale appaia. Puoi tornare al frame di 15 minuti e torna al frame di 30 minuti, e ripeti l'operazione finché non appare il segnale principale. Se il segnale appare sul frame di 30 minuti, entra con il prezzo e il profitto viene preso quando la linea di disegno cambia , viene registr
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Indicatori
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Naviga i Cicli di Mercato con Fiducia su Tutti gli Asset Dalla sua introduzione nel 1993, l'Indice di Volatilità CBOE (VIX) è diventato la misura di riferimento per il rischio di mercato e la paura degli investitori nel mercato azionario. Letture VIX elevate segnalano una maggiore volatilità e spesso coincidono con i minimi di mercato, mentre letture basse suggeriscono compiacenza e i massimi di mercato. Ma cosa dire del vasto universo oltre S&P 500, Nasdaq e
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicatori
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Plant and Harvest Pro: Il Potere di Seminare e Raccogliere nel Trading Automatico Ti piacerebbe che il tuo trading assomigliasse al ciclo naturale della vita, dove ogni posizione è un seme che pianti per raccogliere profitti? Presentiamo Plant and Harvest Pro , l'Expert Advisor che trasforma il mercato nel tuo campo di coltivazione personale. Semina Intelligente Plant and Harvest Pro è progettato per identificare i momenti mi
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicatori
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicatori
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicatori
Versione gratuita di ProEngulfing: QualifiedEngulfing, con una limitazione di un segnale al giorno e meno funzionalità. Unisciti al canale Koala Trading Solution nella comunità MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità su tutti i prodotti Koala, clicca sul link qui sotto: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution La versione MT4 di questo prodotto è già scaricabile al seguente link: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Presentazione di ProEngulfing – Il t
PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicatori
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troub
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
Una combinazione di due oscillatori. Il primo mostra i punti di ingresso, il secondo mostra l'andamento attuale. L'indicatore può visualizzare i segnali dell'oscillatore tramite frecce in due modalità, tutti i segnali dell'oscillatore veloce o segnali solo nella direzione della tendenza attuale. Ha un pannello multi-intervallo temporale e tre tipi di notifiche di segnali. Benefici: Adatto per il trading giornaliero e scalping Filtraggio delle tendenze Configurazione semplice e sensibile Pannell
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Here's a professional market description for your Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner indicator: Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 - Professional Trading Indicator  PRODUCT OVERVIEW The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is an advanced MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize institutional manipulation patterns through Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection. This professional trading tool helps traders spot where smart money (banks, hedge funds, institutions) are accumulating or distributing positions befor
Altri dall’autore
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
Volatility75 Sniperr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Good community, this time I introduce you to the bot Volatility 75 Sniperr ,  It has the strategy of a stochastic taking sales/sell at certain points of the stochastic accompanying 2 moving averages of 21 periods and 50 periods making trading easier.  It's very easy to use,  the parameters leave as the bot comes,  only the recommended lot of 0.05 is modified Stoploss 2000000 Take Profit 50000 recommended account balance of 500USD depending on the lot that is handled in the bot.  The r
Boom Range Premium
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing you to Boom Range Premium for the Boom 500 synthetic indices/Deriv pair It's used on the M1 timeframe (1 minute) with a recommended balance of $500 and a lot size of 0.20, as it opens multiple trades with a SIL and TP, as shown in the image. It's based on a simple and effective strategy, with a modified stochastic to open trades on trend candles! The first 5 copies will be sold at $149, final price $399, and enjoy!
Volatility75 Ejecutive
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, on this occasion I come to present Volatility75 Executivewith a backtest from 2023 to 2025 of 100% Annualworking passively,with 2 types of strategies in the same EA! to better ensure operations and make it profitable!It has 4 Moving Averages and an RSIevery parameter comes already configured just like it is,the only thing you need to change is the TP and SLTP of 25,000and SL of 2,000,000to make operations safer,it starts with a BALANCE of 500 USD with a LOT SIZE of 0.10every 500
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community! On this occasion, I come to present another model of Volatility 75 called Deluxee.It has 3 types of strategies to make the operation more effective.With an RSI of 21,a Stochastic of 5.3.3,and Bollinger Bands of 20.Everything is updated,it is recommended to trade on M5 / M10 timeframes,with a minimum capital of 500 USD balance,with a lot size of 0.03 on the Volatility 75 pair!Only TP and SL are used as shown in the image,SL 4000000 and TP of 40000,since the pair has a lot of vola
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, this time I am here to present the latest EA from the Volatility 75 pack called Castle! With modified parameters for the Parabolic Sar indicator! Simple and effective, working at a passive pace on the M15 timeframe (15 Minutes) where you start with a balance of 500 USD to let the bot operate smoothly. With that balance, you can use a lot size of 0.05. For every 500 USD, you can add 0.05 of lot size, with a stop loss of 5000000 and a recommended take profit of 40000. By acquiring
Volatility75 Katana
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, I'm here to introduce you to an affordable version of Volatility 75 called Volatility 75 Katana which uses the Parabolic SAR strategy! With the SAR indicator parameters already configured for smooth trading, It's used on the M15 timeframe (15 minutes) With a minimum capital of $300 and a lot size of 0.01 Every $300 adds 0.01 of lot size to consider! With the take profit and stop loss shown in the image as is Backtesting from 2024 to 2025 / with a profit of 300% of the
Volatility 75 Atomic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce you to the Volatility75 Atomic EA. It's a powerful bot for trading with a smaller balance. It features a pre-configured Stochastic with parameters. And its two pre-configured Moving Averages to assist with long trades. It's recommended to start with a balance of $500. On an M15 timeframe. With a 0.01 or 0.02 lot size, you can increase the lot size by 0.01 or 0.02 for every $500 of balance. With a 5,000,000 SL value and a maximum 60,000 TP value! This ma
BTC Tendence
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, on this occasion, I'm bringing you BTC TENDENCE. It's an EA dedicated to BTC/USD for the synthetic index broker DERIV Its strategy is based on Stochastic, with its parameters already configured. It's backtested from 2024 to 2025, with over 300% ANNUALLY. Impressive. It starts with a recommended balance of $500 and a lot size of 0.50 with a TP of 3000 and a wide SL of 200,000 The price will remain stable until the first 5 sales, then it will rise! So, take advantage of i
Step Index Diamond
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, I'm here to introduce you to the Step Index Diamond EA. It features the diamond strategy with several brilliant points! It has moving averages and an RSI to help you execute your entry better! It already comes with the parameters configured. You just need to adjust the lot size, which is 0.20 with a minimum balance of $500. Add 0.20 of lot size for every $500! And a short TP of 50 points and a SL of 2000 to better follow the trend and your trading! With backtesting from
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Crash 300 Gladiador
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, this time I'm introducing you to Crash 300 Gladiator which features two types of strategies to improve trading on trend candles where it works passively, on a 5-minute (M5) timeframe It has a 3-period RSI and 4 moving averages of 14, 18, 271, and 204 periods With a minimum balance of $500 and a lot size of 2 For every $500, you can easily add 2 lots With a backtest from 2024 to 2025, it made 100% of the balance passively The first 5 copies will be sold at $99, then the
Boom300 Spikee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing Boom300 Spike 2.0. This strategy features a stochastic with modified parameters. Tracking spike trends! For the Boom 300 synthetic index pair. It's used on an M5 timeframe (5 minutes). With a lot size of 1 and a balance of USD 500. For every USD 500 balance, 1 lot size is added. With a TP of 400 and a SL of 60,000 to better capture the trend. Over the period from 2024 to 2025, it achieved a return of over 100% with low risk. The first 10 copie
Boom300 Spike Level
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, on this occasion, I'm here to introduce you to Boom 300 Spike Level. where it features its Parabolic SAR work! Already with its modified PSAR parameters! Operating in the Spike trend of the Boom 300 pair! It is used in the M1 timeframe (1 Minute). With a minimum balance of $500. With a backtest performed from 2024 to date. It is making up 300% of the balance. With a lot size of 2. And a TP of 400 points. With a SL of 50,000 to better follow the trend as it operates o
Step Index Panther
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, traders. I'm here to introduce you to Step Index Panther! It's an EA designed for the Step Index pair! It's used on the M1 timeframe (1 minute). It uses the Stochastic strategy, with its parameters already modified for your entries. The idea of ​​the strategy is to capture buying trends. With a lot size of 0.20 with a balance of 500 USD, a TP of 50 points, and a SL of 2000. For your recommendation, follow these parameters for effective trading. The bot is only 129 USD
Boom 500 Goten
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, I'm here to introduce you to Boom 500 GOTEN. It features a short-term trend candle strategy, accompanied by two moving averages and a stochastic already configured with your ideal trading parameters. It is used on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). With a minimum balance of $500 USD and a lot size of up to 3 lots. For every $500 USD, you can add up to 3 lots if desired, since it is designed to work with that percentage. With a short TP of 300 and a SL of 80,000 to follow the
Crash 500 Androide 18
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, I'm here to introduce you to Crash 500 Android 18. It features a trend candle trading strategy! For the Crash 500 pair, it has 2 moving averages and a Stochastic already configured to trade trend candles. Just adjust the Ro.Value to 6. It's traded with a minimum balance of $500. With a maximum lot size of 3, and for every $500 of balance, 3 lots can be added. With a TP of 500 and a SL of 20,000 to follow the trend candles! Adjust the parameters as shown in the image! Fo
Crash500 Saturno
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing you to Crash 500 Saturn, which trades short-term trend candles, accompanied by a triple indicator strategy for safer trading, with 2 Moving Averages, 1 RSI, and 1 ADX. With the correct parameters, as shown in the image, you'll be able to trade and let it do its job peacefully. It operates on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). With a minimum balance of $500 recommended to let it trade. In backtesting over the last year, it's been making more than 300% o
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione