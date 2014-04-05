Volatility 75 Trend

Volatility 75 Trend - Specialized Technical Indicator
Overview
The Volatility 75 Trend is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for trading synthetic indices, particularly the Volatility 75 (V75). This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide accurate trend signals and timely alerts in highly volatile markets.

Key Features
1. Adaptive Trend Algorithm
Uses the Average True Range (ATR) as a basis for calculating dynamic support and resistance levels
Implements a configurable ATR multiplier (2.0 recommended for V75)
Generates trend lines that automatically adapt to market volatility
2. Multi-Criteria Signal System
The indicator offers three signal generation methods:

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Based on price momentum
MFI (Money Flow Index): Incorporates volume analysis
Combined (RSI + MFI): Requires confirmation of both indicators for greater accuracy
3. Advanced Visualization
Dynamic Fill: Colored area between the main trend line and a shifted line
Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy (↑) and red arrows for sell (↓)
Smart Positioning: Signals are automatically placed above/below the candles
4. Integrated Alert System
Alerts Real-time pop-up
Optional push notifications
Duplicate control to avoid repetitive alerts
Informative messages with symbol and timestamp
Technical Parameters
Main Configuration
Calculation Period: 14 (customizable)
ATR Multiplier: 2.0 (optimized for V75)
Applied Price: Configurable (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Signal Levels
RSI: Neutral level 50.0
MFI: Neutral level 50.0
Logic: Values ​​above the level generate a bullish condition
Calculation Methodology
1. Trend Calculation
UpTrend = Low - (ATR × Multiplier)
DownTrend = High + (ATR × Multiplier)
2. Direction Determination
Bullish Condition: RSI/MFI above the configured level
Bearish Condition: RSI/MFI below the configured level
Signal Filter Continuity: Maintains the trend until a change is confirmed
3. Signal Generation
Buy: When the trend changes from bearish to bullish
Sell: When the trend changes from bullish to bearish
Confirmation: Bar counting system to validate signals
Recommended Applications
Target Markets
Primary: Volatility 75 Index
Secondary: Other high-volatility synthetic indices
Timeframes: All timeframes (optimized for M1, M5, M15)
Trading Strategies
Trend Following: Trade in the direction of major signals
Reversal: Use signals as contrarian entry points
Confirmation: Combine with other indicators for additional validation
Competitive Advantages
1. Specialization
Designed specifically for synthetic markets
Parameters optimized for V75
Takes into account the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility
2. Flexibility
Multiple trading methods Signal
Fully configurable parameters
Customizable alert system
3. Robustness
Intelligent handling of missing data
Input parameter validation
Optimized resource release system
4. User Experience
Clear and intuitive visual interface
Simplified group configuration
Integrated documentation for parameters
Conclusion
Volatility 75 Trend represents an advanced technical solution for traders operating in high-volatility synthetic markets. Its multi-criteria approach, combined with an intuitive visual interface and a robust alert system, makes it a valuable tool for identifying trading opportunities in the dynamic V75 environment.
Önerilen ürünler
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Göstergeler
Trend Master Chart ihtiyacınız olan trend göstergesidir. Grafiği kaplar ve farklı pazar trendlerini/hareketlerini tanımlamak için renk kodlamasını kullanır. İki hareketli ortalamayı ve farklı osilatörleri birleştiren bir algoritma kullanır. Bu üç elementin periyotları değiştirilebilir. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve herhangi bir Çiftte çalışır. Bir bakışta yükseliş veya düşüş trendini ve bu trende farklı giriş noktalarını tespit edebileceksiniz. Örneğin, belirgin bir yükseliş eğilimi sırasında
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Göstergeler
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Göstergeler
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Göstergeler
Trendle hareket edin. Evet, ister alım ister satış olsun, 15 dakikalık bir çerçevede giriş sinyalini bekleyin ve sinyalin 30 dakikalık bir çerçevede görünüp görünmediğini kontrol edin (bazen sinyalin görünmesi bir saat veya daha uzun sürebilir. Geri dönebilirsiniz) 15 dakikalık çerçeveye geçin ve 30 dakikalık çerçeveye dönün ve ana sinyal sizin için görünene kadar bunu tekrarlayın. 30 dakikalık çerçeve üzerinde sinyal belirirse fiyatla girin ve çizim çizgisi değiştiğinde kar alınır. , kar rezer
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Göstergeler
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Tüm Varlıklarda Piyasa Döngülerini Güvenle Yönlendirin 1993'teki tanıtımından bu yana, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) borsa piyasasında piyasa riskinin ve yatırımcı korkusunun ana ölçütü haline geldi. Yüksek VIX okumaları artan oynaklığı işaret eder ve genellikle piyasa dipleriyle çakışırken, düşük okumalar kayıtsızlığı ve piyasa zirvelerini gösterir. Peki ya S&P 500, Nasdaq ve Dow'un ötesindeki engin evren? Emtialar, forex, kripto para birimleri, hatta bireysel
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Göstergeler
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin Plant and Harvest Pro: Otomatik Ticarette Ekim ve Hasat Gücü Her pozisyonun, kâr elde etmek için ektiğiniz bir tohum olduğu, ticaretinizin yaşamın doğal döngüsüne benzediğini görmek ister misiniz? İşte Plant and Harvest Pro , piyasayı kişisel tarla alanınıza dönüştüren Expert Advisor. Akıllı Ekim Plant and Harvest Pro, piyasada "ekim" (pozisyon açma) için en iyi anları belirlemek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Trend v
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz versiyonu, QualifiedEngulfing, günde bir sinyal sınırlaması ve daha az özellik sunmaktadır. Koala Trading Solution kanalına MQL5 topluluğunda katılmak için, tüm Koala ürünleri hakkında en son haberleri öğrenmek için aşağıdaki bağlantıyı kullanın: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Bu ürünün MT4 versiyonu aşağıdaki bağlantıdan indirilebilir: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 ProEngulfing Tanıtımı – MT4 için Profesyonel Engulfing
PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troub
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Göstergeler
İki osilatörün birleşimi. Birincisi giriş noktalarını, ikincisi ise mevcut trendi gösterir. Gösterge, osilatör sinyallerini iki modda oklarla görüntüleyebilir; tüm hızlı osilatör sinyalleri veya yalnızca mevcut trend yönündeki sinyaller. Çok zaman dilimli bir panele ve üç tür sinyal bildirimine sahiptir. Faydalar: Günlük ve scalping ticaretine uygundur Trend filtreleme Basit ve hassas kurulum Çoklu zaman dilimi paneli Bir danışmana entegrasyona uygundur. Herhangi bir sembol ve herhangi bir zaman
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
Volatility75 Sniperr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Good community, this time I introduce you to the bot Volatility 75 Sniperr ,  It has the strategy of a stochastic taking sales/sell at certain points of the stochastic accompanying 2 moving averages of 21 periods and 50 periods making trading easier.  It's very easy to use,  the parameters leave as the bot comes,  only the recommended lot of 0.05 is modified Stoploss 2000000 Take Profit 50000 recommended account balance of 500USD depending on the lot that is handled in the bot.  The r
Boom Range Premium
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing you to Boom Range Premium for the Boom 500 synthetic indices/Deriv pair It's used on the M1 timeframe (1 minute) with a recommended balance of $500 and a lot size of 0.20, as it opens multiple trades with a SIL and TP, as shown in the image. It's based on a simple and effective strategy, with a modified stochastic to open trades on trend candles! The first 5 copies will be sold at $149, final price $399, and enjoy!
Volatility75 Ejecutive
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, on this occasion I come to present Volatility75 Executivewith a backtest from 2023 to 2025 of 100% Annualworking passively,with 2 types of strategies in the same EA! to better ensure operations and make it profitable!It has 4 Moving Averages and an RSIevery parameter comes already configured just like it is,the only thing you need to change is the TP and SLTP of 25,000and SL of 2,000,000to make operations safer,it starts with a BALANCE of 500 USD with a LOT SIZE of 0.10every 500
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community! On this occasion, I come to present another model of Volatility 75 called Deluxee.It has 3 types of strategies to make the operation more effective.With an RSI of 21,a Stochastic of 5.3.3,and Bollinger Bands of 20.Everything is updated,it is recommended to trade on M5 / M10 timeframes,with a minimum capital of 500 USD balance,with a lot size of 0.03 on the Volatility 75 pair!Only TP and SL are used as shown in the image,SL 4000000 and TP of 40000,since the pair has a lot of vola
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, this time I am here to present the latest EA from the Volatility 75 pack called Castle! With modified parameters for the Parabolic Sar indicator! Simple and effective, working at a passive pace on the M15 timeframe (15 Minutes) where you start with a balance of 500 USD to let the bot operate smoothly. With that balance, you can use a lot size of 0.05. For every 500 USD, you can add 0.05 of lot size, with a stop loss of 5000000 and a recommended take profit of 40000. By acquiring
Volatility75 Katana
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, I'm here to introduce you to an affordable version of Volatility 75 called Volatility 75 Katana which uses the Parabolic SAR strategy! With the SAR indicator parameters already configured for smooth trading, It's used on the M15 timeframe (15 minutes) With a minimum capital of $300 and a lot size of 0.01 Every $300 adds 0.01 of lot size to consider! With the take profit and stop loss shown in the image as is Backtesting from 2024 to 2025 / with a profit of 300% of the
Volatility 75 Atomic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, let me introduce you to the Volatility75 Atomic EA. It's a powerful bot for trading with a smaller balance. It features a pre-configured Stochastic with parameters. And its two pre-configured Moving Averages to assist with long trades. It's recommended to start with a balance of $500. On an M15 timeframe. With a 0.01 or 0.02 lot size, you can increase the lot size by 0.01 or 0.02 for every $500 of balance. With a 5,000,000 SL value and a maximum 60,000 TP value! This ma
BTC Tendence
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, on this occasion, I'm bringing you BTC TENDENCE. It's an EA dedicated to BTC/USD for the synthetic index broker DERIV Its strategy is based on Stochastic, with its parameters already configured. It's backtested from 2024 to 2025, with over 300% ANNUALLY. Impressive. It starts with a recommended balance of $500 and a lot size of 0.50 with a TP of 3000 and a wide SL of 200,000 The price will remain stable until the first 5 sales, then it will rise! So, take advantage of i
Step Index Diamond
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, I'm here to introduce you to the Step Index Diamond EA. It features the diamond strategy with several brilliant points! It has moving averages and an RSI to help you execute your entry better! It already comes with the parameters configured. You just need to adjust the lot size, which is 0.20 with a minimum balance of $500. Add 0.20 of lot size for every $500! And a short TP of 50 points and a SL of 2000 to better follow the trend and your trading! With backtesting from
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Crash 300 Gladiador
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, this time I'm introducing you to Crash 300 Gladiator which features two types of strategies to improve trading on trend candles where it works passively, on a 5-minute (M5) timeframe It has a 3-period RSI and 4 moving averages of 14, 18, 271, and 204 periods With a minimum balance of $500 and a lot size of 2 For every $500, you can easily add 2 lots With a backtest from 2024 to 2025, it made 100% of the balance passively The first 5 copies will be sold at $99, then the
Boom300 Spikee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing Boom300 Spike 2.0. This strategy features a stochastic with modified parameters. Tracking spike trends! For the Boom 300 synthetic index pair. It's used on an M5 timeframe (5 minutes). With a lot size of 1 and a balance of USD 500. For every USD 500 balance, 1 lot size is added. With a TP of 400 and a SL of 60,000 to better capture the trend. Over the period from 2024 to 2025, it achieved a return of over 100% with low risk. The first 10 copie
Boom300 Spike Level
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, on this occasion, I'm here to introduce you to Boom 300 Spike Level. where it features its Parabolic SAR work! Already with its modified PSAR parameters! Operating in the Spike trend of the Boom 300 pair! It is used in the M1 timeframe (1 Minute). With a minimum balance of $500. With a backtest performed from 2024 to date. It is making up 300% of the balance. With a lot size of 2. And a TP of 400 points. With a SL of 50,000 to better follow the trend as it operates o
Step Index Panther
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, traders. I'm here to introduce you to Step Index Panther! It's an EA designed for the Step Index pair! It's used on the M1 timeframe (1 minute). It uses the Stochastic strategy, with its parameters already modified for your entries. The idea of ​​the strategy is to capture buying trends. With a lot size of 0.20 with a balance of 500 USD, a TP of 50 points, and a SL of 2000. For your recommendation, follow these parameters for effective trading. The bot is only 129 USD
Boom 500 Goten
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, I'm here to introduce you to Boom 500 GOTEN. It features a short-term trend candle strategy, accompanied by two moving averages and a stochastic already configured with your ideal trading parameters. It is used on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). With a minimum balance of $500 USD and a lot size of up to 3 lots. For every $500 USD, you can add up to 3 lots if desired, since it is designed to work with that percentage. With a short TP of 300 and a SL of 80,000 to follow the
Crash 500 Androide 18
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, I'm here to introduce you to Crash 500 Android 18. It features a trend candle trading strategy! For the Crash 500 pair, it has 2 moving averages and a Stochastic already configured to trade trend candles. Just adjust the Ro.Value to 6. It's traded with a minimum balance of $500. With a maximum lot size of 3, and for every $500 of balance, 3 lots can be added. With a TP of 500 and a SL of 20,000 to follow the trend candles! Adjust the parameters as shown in the image! Fo
Crash500 Saturno
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders, This time I'm introducing you to Crash 500 Saturn, which trades short-term trend candles, accompanied by a triple indicator strategy for safer trading, with 2 Moving Averages, 1 RSI, and 1 ADX. With the correct parameters, as shown in the image, you'll be able to trade and let it do its job peacefully. It operates on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). With a minimum balance of $500 recommended to let it trade. In backtesting over the last year, it's been making more than 300% o
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt