Volatility 75 Trend
- Göstergeler
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Volatility 75 Trend - Specialized Technical Indicator
Overview
The Volatility 75 Trend is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for trading synthetic indices, particularly the Volatility 75 (V75). This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide accurate trend signals and timely alerts in highly volatile markets.
Key Features
1. Adaptive Trend Algorithm
Uses the Average True Range (ATR) as a basis for calculating dynamic support and resistance levels
Implements a configurable ATR multiplier (2.0 recommended for V75)
Generates trend lines that automatically adapt to market volatility
2. Multi-Criteria Signal System
The indicator offers three signal generation methods:
RSI (Relative Strength Index): Based on price momentum
MFI (Money Flow Index): Incorporates volume analysis
Combined (RSI + MFI): Requires confirmation of both indicators for greater accuracy
3. Advanced Visualization
Dynamic Fill: Colored area between the main trend line and a shifted line
Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy (↑) and red arrows for sell (↓)
Smart Positioning: Signals are automatically placed above/below the candles
4. Integrated Alert System
Alerts Real-time pop-up
Optional push notifications
Duplicate control to avoid repetitive alerts
Informative messages with symbol and timestamp
Technical Parameters
Main Configuration
Calculation Period: 14 (customizable)
ATR Multiplier: 2.0 (optimized for V75)
Applied Price: Configurable (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Signal Levels
RSI: Neutral level 50.0
MFI: Neutral level 50.0
Logic: Values above the level generate a bullish condition
Calculation Methodology
1. Trend Calculation
UpTrend = Low - (ATR × Multiplier)
DownTrend = High + (ATR × Multiplier)
2. Direction Determination
Bullish Condition: RSI/MFI above the configured level
Bearish Condition: RSI/MFI below the configured level
Signal Filter Continuity: Maintains the trend until a change is confirmed
3. Signal Generation
Buy: When the trend changes from bearish to bullish
Sell: When the trend changes from bullish to bearish
Confirmation: Bar counting system to validate signals
Recommended Applications
Target Markets
Primary: Volatility 75 Index
Secondary: Other high-volatility synthetic indices
Timeframes: All timeframes (optimized for M1, M5, M15)
Trading Strategies
Trend Following: Trade in the direction of major signals
Reversal: Use signals as contrarian entry points
Confirmation: Combine with other indicators for additional validation
Competitive Advantages
1. Specialization
Designed specifically for synthetic markets
Parameters optimized for V75
Takes into account the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility
2. Flexibility
Multiple trading methods Signal
Fully configurable parameters
Customizable alert system
3. Robustness
Intelligent handling of missing data
Input parameter validation
Optimized resource release system
4. User Experience
Clear and intuitive visual interface
Simplified group configuration
Integrated documentation for parameters
Conclusion
Volatility 75 Trend represents an advanced technical solution for traders operating in high-volatility synthetic markets. Its multi-criteria approach, combined with an intuitive visual interface and a robust alert system, makes it a valuable tool for identifying trading opportunities in the dynamic V75 environment.