MACDAdaptive
- Indicatori
- Iliya Rangelov
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 10
Professional MACD with 6 trading modes,
divergence detection, adaptive periods,
and complete risk management system /SL,TP/ for all trader levels.
Shows adaptive support and resistance!
Shows the previous day: high , low and equilibrium price level!
Providing trading suggestions!
Choose your trading style and let the indicator configure itself automatically:
- **🟢 BEGINNER MODE** - Simple, safe signals with clear confirmations
- **🟡 INTERMEDIATE MODE** - Balanced approach for most traders
- **🔴 ADVANCED MODE** - All features enabled for experienced users
- **⚡ SCALPING MODE** - Ultra-fast signals with minimal visual clutter
- **📈 SWING MODE** - High-quality signals for position trading
- **⚙️ CUSTOM MODE** - Full manual control for power users
🚀 **ADVANCED FEATURES THAT SET US APART**
**Smart Divergence Detection**
- Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences
- Visual confirmation with colored trend lines
- Signal quality grading: "Strong", "Moderate", "Weak"
- Works across all timeframes from M1 to Monthly
**Adaptive Period Calculation**
- Automatically adjusts MACD periods based on market volatility
- Responds to changing market conditions in real-time
- Optimizes sensitivity for trending vs. ranging markets
- No manual recalibration needed
**Multi-Confirmation System**
- **RSI Filter**: Eliminates signals in overbought/oversold zones
- **Volume Confirmation**: Requires above-average volume for signals
- **Histogram Confirmation**: Additional momentum validation
- **Market Regime Analysis**: Adapts to trending, ranging, or volatile conditions
**Professional Risk Management**
- **Automatic SL/TP Calculation**: Based on ATR (Average True Range)
- **Visual Risk Levels**: Color-coded risk indicators
- **Support/Resistance Integration**: Dynamic S/R levels on chart
- **Position Sizing Guidance**: Built-in risk assessment tools
**Advanced Market Analysis**
- **Real-time Market Regime Detection**: Trending, Ranging, Volatile, Choppy
- **Signal Strength Grading**: "Strong Trend", "Moderate", "Range Signal"
- **Momentum Analysis**: 14-period momentum calculation
- **Volatility Adaptation**: Automatic sensitivity adjustment
💼 **SUITABLE FOR ALL TRADING STYLES**
**Scalping (M1-M15)**
- Ultra-fast signal generation
- Minimal visual elements for clean charts
- High-frequency trading optimization
- Manual SL/TP for maximum speed
**Day Trading (M15-H1)**
- Balanced signal frequency and accuracy
- Complete confirmation system
- Automatic risk management
- Real-time market condition analysis
**Swing Trading (H1-Daily)**
- High-quality, low-frequency signals
- Advanced divergence detection
- Long-term trend analysis
- Position holding guidance
**Position Trading (H4-Weekly)**
- Ultra-high quality signals only
- Long-term market regime analysis
- Major trend identification
- Portfolio-level risk management
🎯 **TRADING RESULTS & EXPECTATIONS**
**Performance by Trading Mode**
| Mode | Signals/Day | Expected Win Rate | Risk Level | Best Timeframes |
|------|-------------|-------------------|------------|-----------------|
| Beginner | 1-3 | 65-75% | Low | H1, H4 |
| Intermediate | 2-5 | 60-70% | Medium | M30, H1, H4 |
| Advanced | 3-8 | 55-65% | Medium-High | M15, M30, H1 |
| Scalping | 10-30 | 50-60% | High | M1, M5, M15 |
| Swing | 0.5-2 | 70-80% | Low-Medium | H4, Daily |
*Results vary by market conditions, instrument volatility, and trader skill level*
🛡️ **RISK MANAGEMENT & DISCLAIMERS**
**Built-in Risk Controls**
- Automatic position sizing calculations
- Visual risk level indicators
- Market condition warnings
- Stop loss recommendations based on ATR
- Take profit optimization
**Important Risk Notice**
- Trading involves substantial risk and may result in loss of capital
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always test on demo account before live trading
- Use proper position sizing and risk management
- Consider seeking professional financial advice
📦 **WHAT'S INCLUDED**
1. **MACDAdaptive.ex5** - Main indicator file
