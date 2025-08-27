MarginVisualizer

5
Margin & Profit Visualizer for MT5

Settings, Features, and Applications**

---

 🎯 **Key Features**
- **Critical Level Calculation**: Visualizes Margin Call, Stop Out, Zero Equity (Breakeven), and Total Loss levels.
- **Net Breakeven Line**: Automatically calculates the average price level for all selected positions to reach a net zero profit/loss.
- **Profit Target Line**: Displays the price required to reach a user-defined profit target (in monetary terms or pips).
- **Multi-Currency Support**: Accurately calculates equity and margin for positions across different symbols.
- **Position Filtering**: Filter positions by symbol and Magic Number for precise analysis.
- **Broker Adaptability**: Automatically detects and adjusts to the broker's margin calculation mode (percentage-based or fixed monetary).

 ⚙️ **Core Settings**
1.  **Level Mode**: Toggle between using broker-defined or custom user-defined Margin Call/Stop Out levels.
2.  **Position Filters**: Select symbols and Magic Numbers to include in the calculation.
3.  **Visual Settings**: Customize colors, line styles, and visibility for all displayed elements.
4.  **Profit Target Parameters**: Set the target value and choose the unit of measurement (account currency or pips).
5.  **Hotkeys**: Quick access for toggling information display and logging data to the Experts tab.

 📊 **Use Cases**
1.  **Grid & Martingale Strategies**: Essential when manual calculation is impossible due to multiple overlapping and counter-trend positions.
2.  **Portfolio Trading**: Monitor overall account margin and equity drawdown across a basket of instruments.
3.  **Risk Management**: Visualize the point of no return during drawdowns to make informed decisions.
4.  **Trade Planning**: Define and visualize exact profit targets for the entire portfolio of trades.
5.  **Strategy Analysis**: Backtest and evaluate the risk and potential profitability of a trading system by modeling different scenarios.

 💡 **Ideal For**
- Traders running complex strategies with numerous orders.
- Arbitrage and hedging strategies involving correlated instruments.
- Position traders utilizing high leverage.
- Automated Trading Systems (Expert Advisors) for real-time risk monitoring.
- Traders simultaneously holding positions on multiple instruments.
- Risk-takers pushing the limits of margin and capital allocation.

This indicator is indispensable for quickly assessing the overall risk exposure and potential profit of all open positions, especially when employing sophisticated trading approaches


Avis 2
krisnara123
2113
krisnara123 2025.09.02 10:09 
 

A Great Risk Management tool and also wonderful support from the developer.I like the fact that the Key Risk Levels are autocalcaulted and drawn on the chart.This ia a big positive difference in Risk Management.The Ability to Visualise **Critical Level Calculation* right on the chart is fantastic.The downside and upside parameters portayed in the chart make it very use friendly.Thanks for making this tool.

Produits recommandés
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicateurs
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicateurs
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Auto Trend Lines Indicator MT5
Muhammad Talha
Indicateurs
Unlock the full potential of your Pro Thunder V9 indicator with our revolutionary new plugin - Auto Trend Lines! Are you looking for a competitive edge in today's dynamic market? Look no further. With Auto Trend Lines, you can harness the power of precise market trend analysis to make informed trading decisions. This innovative plugin seamlessly integrates with your Pro Thunder V9 indicator, providing you with real-time trend data and pinpointing exact entry and exit points for your trades. Key
FREE
Gartley Hunter MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (13)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Cat bounce back MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #55 ("Dead cat bounce, inverted") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels. Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.    It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
Trendicator
Nico Deuscher
Indicateurs
Functions Analyzes the current market trend Displays a numbering system based on trend structure (see below) Colors the chart background depending on trend direction Displays the ZigZag indicator Display Fibonacci Retracement with custom defined levels at the lates corrective trend movement Display Fibonacci Expansions with custom defined levels at the latest progressive trend movement Buffers for all relevant Trend parameters so EAs can access the trend information Background Information The
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Experts
Motifs harmoniques EA Si vous préférez voir cela sur un graphique en direct au lieu de lire la description,   vous pouvez télécharger instantanément une démo gratuite ici. Patrons inclus : Modèle ABCD Motif Gartley Motif chauve-souris Modèle de chiffrement Modèle 3Drives Motif cygne noir Motif cygne blanc Motif Quasimodo ou motif Over Under Modèle de chauve-souris alternative Motif papillon Motif de crabe profond Motif crabe Motif requin Motif FiveO Motif tête et épaules Motif triangle ascenda
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
Vladimir Blednov
Indicateurs
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
Returns Momentum Oscillator RMO
Florian Nuebling
Indicateurs
The Returns Momentum Oscillator (RMO) shows the difference of exponentially weighted volatility. It is used to find market tops and bottoms. Volatility comes in waves, and as the Returns often front run price action it gives directional prediction of market movement.   The Oscillator signal is RMSed (root mean squared) to make the distribution closer to Gaussian distribution. While the traditional RSI indicators are often stuck in overbought or oversold areas for a long time, RMSing of the sign
Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter
Ryan Craig Hughes
Indicateurs
Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location. Additional Features: Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation Automatic broker GMT
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicateurs
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicateurs
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicateurs
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Gann ToolsBox By Ameer
Ameer A M Alashi
Indicateurs
Ameers Gann Toolbox – By Ameer À propos de W.D. Gann W.D. Gann (1878–1955) fut l’un des traders les plus légendaires de l’histoire. Il a développé une méthodologie unique basée sur la relation entre le prix et le temps, utilisant des angles, de la géométrie, des cycles et des proportions. Gann croyait que les marchés évoluent selon des schémas mathématiques prévisibles et que le temps est aussi important que le prix pour prévoir les mouvements futurs. Pourquoi cette boîte à outils est spéciale A
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicateurs
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance   is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis b
Best SMC Breakout Channel
Manh Toan Do
Indicateurs
Smart Money Breakout Channels Indicator The Smart Money Breakout Channels indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential breakout opportunities in financial markets by detecting consolidation channels based on price volatility. Built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), it overlays dynamic channels on the price chart, highlighting areas of low volatility that often precede significant price movements. This indicator is inspired by smart money concepts, focusing on institution
FREE
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicateurs
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
LinearGainBreakoutEA
Dennis Willi Finimento
Experts
Si vous avez des questions, n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message privé : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento Vue d'ensemble     Stratégie de range et de breakout qui utilise les marchés en backevolving.     Optimisée et soutenue par l'intelligence artificielle pour reconnaître la direction du marché.     Elle a été testée pendant plus de 10 ans en utilisant des données réelles et a montré des performances stables.     Le conseiller peut être utilisé sur plusieurs types de comptes,
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Candle Pattern Pro MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicateurs
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
Gap MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
Gap indicator (pattern #23) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes. Note. Arrows appear at the opening of a ne
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicateurs
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est basé sur la transformée de Hartley discrète. L'utilisation de cette transformation vous permet d'appliquer différentes approches lors du traitement des séries chronologiques financières. Une caractéristique distinctive de cet indicateur est que ses lectures ne se réfèrent pas à un point sur le graphique, mais à tous les points de la période de l'indicateur. Lors du traitement d'une série temporelle, l'indicateur permet de sélectionner différents éléments de la série temporell
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicateurs
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
TelegramScreenshoter
Vladimir Ershov
Utilitaires
Мы рады представить значительное обновление нашей утилиты для отправки скриншотов и мониторинга свечных паттернов! Новая версия включает ряд важных улучшений и новых функций: Новые возможности и улучшения  1. Улучшенный алгоритм мониторинга   **Важное замечание**: Для корректной работы обновленного алгоритма мониторинга **обязательно запускайте второй экземпляр утилиты** с отключенной опцией мониторинга паттернов. Это обеспечит:   - Стабильную работу системы приоритетов   - Корректное расп
FREE
Filtrer:
krisnara123
2113
krisnara123 2025.09.02 10:09 
 

A Great Risk Management tool and also wonderful support from the developer.I like the fact that the Key Risk Levels are autocalcaulted and drawn on the chart.This ia a big positive difference in Risk Management.The Ability to Visualise **Critical Level Calculation* right on the chart is fantastic.The downside and upside parameters portayed in the chart make it very use friendly.Thanks for making this tool.

Улугбек Гайратбеков
18
Улугбек Гайратбеков 2025.09.02 08:27 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Vladimir Ershov
357
Réponse du développeur Vladimir Ershov 2025.09.02 09:33
Спасибо за первый отзыв. Я убрал эту линию несколько дней назад. Реально при одной сделке мозолила глаза. Скоро скину и сюда новую версию
Répondre à l'avis