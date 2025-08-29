EG Alig
- Experts
- Evgenii Gorenskii
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 1 settembre 2025
This is my first advisor.To get straight to the point: the Alligator Indicator Advisor is trading better on 1H And 4H.The system is as follows: opening orders at the intersection of indie lines, if the price goes against the trend, a grid opens along the distance (without martingale), Profit is fixed according to the profit specified in the parameters. (averagin system).The grid lot is in % of the balance. The Risk variable.Variable (Buy or Sell)MaxOrders is the number of orders in the grid.
Parameters:
We fix the profit FixProfit 10.00
The Distanse 200
Risk %
BuyMaxOrders 4
SellMaxOrders 4
Works very slowly.
Mostly profitable - but too slow for me.