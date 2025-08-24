ThreadripperEA

Discover a powerful and intelligent MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and consistency. This EA specializes in fast scalping on the 5-minute timeframe, entering the market during breakout opportunities triggered by institutional volume spikes.

Built for efficiency, the bot combines a robust entry strategy with strict risk management. Every trade is protected with both Take Profit and Stop Loss, while a trailing stop automatically secures profits as the market moves in your favor.

For the best results, we recommend running the EA between 09:00 and 19:00 on XAUUSD (Gold), with a controlled risk setting of 1–3% per trade. This balance of aggressive opportunity seeking and protective measures ensures steady growth without compromising account safety.

Key Features:

⚡ Optimized for the M5 timeframe

📈 Entry at breakout points driven by institutional volume and trend bias

🔒 Built-in TP, SL, and trailing stop for disciplined risk management

💰 Works best on XAUUSD (Gold)

⏰ Preferred trading hours: 09:00–19:00

🎯 Flexible risk settings from 1–3% per trade and minimum deposit of 100

This is not just another scalper it is a refined trading solution that blends market logic with speed and safety, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to capitalize on gold’s volatility with confidence.

I strongly suggest to use RAW or ZERO account with tight spreads, works best on that.







To see backtest and daily updates please visit https://t.me/+MJ2efbiHYoQwZjc0



