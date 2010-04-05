MarketReact EA

MarketReact EA: The Multi-Strategy Trading Engine

Why settle for a fixed, one-dimensional EA? Most automated systems lock you into a single, rigid strategy. In a market that constantly changes, you need a tool that adapts with it.

MarketReact EA is a professional-grade trading system built for ultimate flexibility. It allows you to build your own custom trading signal by combining three of the most trusted technical indicators. Whether you are an aggressive grid trader or a disciplined single-entry trader, MarketReact provides a robust foundation, reinforced by an institutional-grade suite of safety features.

Build Your Arsenal: Three EAs in One

This is the new core of MarketReact EA's power. You are not just getting one strategy; you are getting a modular engine to create your own. Activate, deactivate, and combine the following indicators to generate your unique entry signal:

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: A comprehensive, all-in-one indicator to define trend, momentum, and key support/resistance zones.


  • Stochastic Oscillator: A classic momentum indicator perfect for identifying overbought and oversold conditions to pinpoint precise entries.

  • Awesome Oscillator (AO): A powerful tool that measures market momentum and confirms the underlying force behind a trend.

You have complete control. Use one indicator for a pure signal, combine two for powerful confirmation, or activate all three for the highest-probability trading opportunities.

Choose Your Trading Style: Two Modes of Operation

Once you have built your signal, choose your execution style.

  • Mode 1: Strategic Grid System (MaxOpenTrades > 1)
    For traders who want to dominate ranging markets. This mode strategically opens new positions if the market moves against the initial trade, aiming to close the entire basket in profit. You retain full manual control over the Pipstep, allowing you to tailor the grid's aggressiveness.

  • Mode 2: Precision Single Entry (MaxOpenTrades = 1)
    For the disciplined trader who prefers a classic, risk-defined approach. This mode takes one high-quality trade per signal and manages it professionally with a Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a profit-locking Trailing Stop.

Your Fortress: The Integrated Capital Protection Suite

In automated trading, survival is paramount. Profitability follows. That is why MarketReact EA was built with a multi-layered defense system designed to protect your capital at all costs. This is your automated risk manager, working 24/5.

The Automated Kill Switches (Equity Protection)
This is your ultimate safety net. If market conditions turn against you, these reactive controls will engage to protect your account.

  Max Daily Loss Percent: Sets a hard limit on how much you can lose in a single day.

  Max Drawdown Percent: The most critical kill switch. It constantly monitors your floating drawdown to prevent catastrophic losses.

  Min Equity Percent: A final line of defense to preserve your core capital.

The Proactive Filters (Smart Trade Prevention)
The best way to manage risk is to avoid bad trades from the start.

  Max Spread Protection: Avoids entering trades during high-cost, volatile periods.

  Market Hours Time Filter: You dictate the exact trading hours the EA is allowed to operate.

  Friday Exit Strategy: Protects your grid positions from dangerous weekend gaps.

Getting Started: From $100 to Professional Scale

MarketReact EA is designed for all levels of ambition. You have the flexibility to start with the capital you are comfortable with.

  • The Micro Account Path (Start with ~$100):
    Perfect for those who want to test the EA with real money without a large capital outlay. By using a Cent or Micro account, you can operate with a starting balance of $100. This approach allows you to learn the EA's behavior and fine-tune your settings in a live environment with controlled risk.

  • The Standard Path (Start with ~$1000):
    This is the recommended path for steady and professional growth. A starting balance of $1000 on a standard account provides a safer buffer to handle market drawdown and allows the LotsPer1000Balance auto-compounding feature to work optimally.

Professional Guidance: The Art of Tuning Your Pipstep

We empower you with full control. We don't believe in "one-size-fits-all" settings because every currency pair has a unique volatility profile. The key to grid trading success is to  tune the Pipstep to match your chosen pair and personal risk appetite.

Here is the professional process:

  1. Gather Data: Use the MT4 Strategy Tester to backtest the EA on your chosen pair. Observe how different Pipstep values affect performance and drawdown. This is your data-gathering phase.

  2. Define Your Risk: Based on the data, decide what level of risk you are comfortable with. A tighter Pipstep may offer more trades but potentially higher drawdown. A wider Pipstep is safer but may trade less frequently. You are in control.

  3. Use Our Recommendations as a Starting Point: The table below provides well-researched baseline settings. Use these as a starting point for your own testing and optimization.

Professional Guidance: Manual Pipstep Configuration

PAIR VOLATILITY PROFILE RECOMMENDED MANUAL PIPSTEP
EURUSD MEDIUM 20-35 PIPS
AUDCAD LOW-MEDIUM 25-40 PIPS
AUDNZD LOW (RANGING) 20-35 PIPS

(Note: These are starting points. Always backtest to find your optimal settings.)


