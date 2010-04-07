Market Sessions Bar Count

- Position text above or below candles

Sessions don't block your price action - you can see through them

Customizable display intervals (show every bar or every Nth bar)

Numbers each bar from the start of the trading day

Market Session & Bar Counter displays bar numbers on your chart while highlighting major trading sessions with semi-transparent overlays. Perfect for traders who need to track bar progression and monitor session activity simultaneously.

Times are in the selected timezone and automatically adjust for DST.

How It Works

1. Bar Counting : The indicator numbers each bar starting from the beginning of each trading day. You can display every bar number or only show specific intervals.

2. Session Visualization : Trading sessions appear as semi-transparent colored boxes behind your price action. The transparency effect is achieved by blending colors, allowing you to see both sessions and candlesticks clearly.

3. Timezone Handling : All session times are converted to your selected timezone. When DST is active in the selected region, times adjust automatically.