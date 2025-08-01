Trend TD Ultimate is a modern, all-in-one trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced trend-following logic, smart price pattern analysis, and integrated trade evaluation features — all in one powerful tool.

It is built for traders who need accuracy, flexibility, and visual clarity — on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

🔑 Key Features & Benefits

1. 📈 Multi-Purpose Trend Signal Engine

Generates Buy and Sell signals based on adaptive logic.

Draws upper and lower trend channel lines to define market zones.

Tracks trend direction and pattern shifts using intelligent algorithms.

2. ⚙️ Advanced MA & Channel Configuration

Select your preferred MA method: SMA, EMA, LWMA , and others.

Includes a dynamic trend channel with deviation to identify reversal zones and breakout levels.

3. 🧠 Smart Price Pattern Analyzer

Uses PatternLength and PriceDeltaPoints to detect price behavior patterns.

The EnableAnalyzer option activates deep analysis of recent price movement.

4. 🛡️ Built-in Risk and Trade Management

Parameters like MaxSpreadPoints , TradeVolume , UseTrendOnly , InitDeposit , and AccountLeverage allow for fine-tuned strategy control.

Filters signals based on market spread and dominant trend direction.

5. 📊 Historical Analysis & Testing Tools

Use UseHistoryRange , HistoryStart , and HistoryEnd for backtesting and performance checks.

Tracks statistics per trade: balance, profit/loss, drawdowns.

Fully compatible with backtesters and expert advisors (EAs).

6. 👁️ Clear Visualization and Feedback

Draws arrows, trend lines, labels, and on-screen info blocks.

Control visibility with DrawGraphObjects , HighlightByBalance , and DrawScreenComment .

⚙️ Parameter Overview

Parameter Description InputMaPeriod , InputMaShift Moving Average setup InputMaMethod , InputMaAppliedPrice MA type and price source InputChannelDeviation Deviation for trend channels InputPatternLength , InputPriceDeltaPoints Price pattern detection InputUseTrendOnly Signal filtering by trend InputMaxSpreadPoints Max allowed market spread InputEnableAnalyzer , InputAnalyzerLength , InputAnalyzerScale Pattern analyzer configuration InputTrendReverseMode Auto trend reversal setting InputArrowShiftPoints , InputMinDrawBar Visual styling InputInitDeposit , InputAccountLeverage , InputTradeVolume Capital/risk control InputUseHistoryRange , InputHistoryStart , InputHistoryEnd Historical testing options InputDrawGraphObjects , InputHighlightByBalance , InputDrawScreenComment Visualization controls InputEnableStatistics Enable/disable trade stats InputUseRealMode Use real account conditions

🧩 How It Works

The indicator builds a moving average and dynamic channel using your chosen parameters.

It then applies a custom pattern analysis engine to detect trends and identify reliable entry and exit points.

It also:

Filters signals based on spread

Provides balance/profit tracking

Tracks performance and trade consistency

You can easily optimize the parameters using MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to adapt it for any market or timeframe.

💡 Why Choose Trend TD Ultimate?

✔ Professional-grade trend logic

✔ Works for scalping, swing, and long-term strategies

✔ Built-in risk and spread control

✔ Detailed trade statistics

✔ Designed for manual and automated use

🚀 Ready to Upgrade Your Trading?

Trend TD Ultimate isn't just another indicator — it's a complete trend-trading system.

Whether you're testing, optimizing, or trading live — you'll have the tools to trade smarter and stay in control.







