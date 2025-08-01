Trend TD Ultimate
- Indicateurs
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend TD Ultimate is a modern, all-in-one trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced trend-following logic, smart price pattern analysis, and integrated trade evaluation features — all in one powerful tool.
It is built for traders who need accuracy, flexibility, and visual clarity — on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
🔑 Key Features & Benefits
1. 📈 Multi-Purpose Trend Signal Engine
-
Generates Buy and Sell signals based on adaptive logic.
-
Draws upper and lower trend channel lines to define market zones.
-
Tracks trend direction and pattern shifts using intelligent algorithms.
2. ⚙️ Advanced MA & Channel Configuration
-
Select your preferred MA method: SMA, EMA, LWMA, and others.
-
Includes a dynamic trend channel with deviation to identify reversal zones and breakout levels.
3. 🧠 Smart Price Pattern Analyzer
-
Uses PatternLength and PriceDeltaPoints to detect price behavior patterns.
-
The EnableAnalyzer option activates deep analysis of recent price movement.
4. 🛡️ Built-in Risk and Trade Management
-
Parameters like MaxSpreadPoints , TradeVolume , UseTrendOnly , InitDeposit , and AccountLeverage allow for fine-tuned strategy control.
-
Filters signals based on market spread and dominant trend direction.
5. 📊 Historical Analysis & Testing Tools
-
Use UseHistoryRange , HistoryStart , and HistoryEnd for backtesting and performance checks.
-
Tracks statistics per trade: balance, profit/loss, drawdowns.
-
Fully compatible with backtesters and expert advisors (EAs).
6. 👁️ Clear Visualization and Feedback
-
Draws arrows, trend lines, labels, and on-screen info blocks.
-
Control visibility with DrawGraphObjects , HighlightByBalance , and DrawScreenComment .
⚙️ Parameter Overview
|Parameter
|Description
|InputMaPeriod , InputMaShift
|Moving Average setup
|InputMaMethod , InputMaAppliedPrice
|MA type and price source
|InputChannelDeviation
|Deviation for trend channels
|InputPatternLength , InputPriceDeltaPoints
|Price pattern detection
|InputUseTrendOnly
|Signal filtering by trend
|InputMaxSpreadPoints
|Max allowed market spread
|InputEnableAnalyzer , InputAnalyzerLength , InputAnalyzerScale
|Pattern analyzer configuration
|InputTrendReverseMode
|Auto trend reversal setting
|InputArrowShiftPoints , InputMinDrawBar
|Visual styling
|InputInitDeposit , InputAccountLeverage , InputTradeVolume
|Capital/risk control
|InputUseHistoryRange , InputHistoryStart , InputHistoryEnd
|Historical testing options
|InputDrawGraphObjects , InputHighlightByBalance , InputDrawScreenComment
|Visualization controls
|InputEnableStatistics
|Enable/disable trade stats
|InputUseRealMode
|Use real account conditions
🧩 How It Works
The indicator builds a moving average and dynamic channel using your chosen parameters.
It then applies a custom pattern analysis engine to detect trends and identify reliable entry and exit points.
It also:
-
Filters signals based on spread
-
Provides balance/profit tracking
-
Tracks performance and trade consistency
You can easily optimize the parameters using MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to adapt it for any market or timeframe.
💡 Why Choose Trend TD Ultimate?
✔ Professional-grade trend logic
✔ Works for scalping, swing, and long-term strategies
✔ Built-in risk and spread control
✔ Detailed trade statistics
✔ Designed for manual and automated use
🚀 Ready to Upgrade Your Trading?
Trend TD Ultimate isn't just another indicator — it's a complete trend-trading system.
Whether you're testing, optimizing, or trading live — you'll have the tools to trade smarter and stay in control.