Trend TD Ultimate

Trend TD Ultimate — The All-in-One Trend Indicator for MetaTrader

Trend TD Ultimate is a modern, all-in-one trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced trend-following logic, smart price pattern analysis, and integrated trade evaluation features — all in one powerful tool.

It is built for traders who need accuracy, flexibility, and visual clarity — on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

🔑 Key Features & Benefits

1. 📈 Multi-Purpose Trend Signal Engine

  • Generates Buy and Sell signals based on adaptive logic.

  • Draws upper and lower trend channel lines to define market zones.

  • Tracks trend direction and pattern shifts using intelligent algorithms.

2. ⚙️ Advanced MA & Channel Configuration

  • Select your preferred MA method: SMA, EMA, LWMA, and others.

  • Includes a dynamic trend channel with deviation to identify reversal zones and breakout levels.

3. 🧠 Smart Price Pattern Analyzer

  • Uses  PatternLength  and  PriceDeltaPoints  to detect price behavior patterns.

  • The  EnableAnalyzer  option activates deep analysis of recent price movement.

4. 🛡️ Built-in Risk and Trade Management

  • Parameters like  MaxSpreadPoints ,  TradeVolume ,  UseTrendOnly ,  InitDeposit , and  AccountLeverage  allow for fine-tuned strategy control.

  • Filters signals based on market spread and dominant trend direction.

5. 📊 Historical Analysis & Testing Tools

  • Use  UseHistoryRange ,  HistoryStart , and  HistoryEnd  for backtesting and performance checks.

  • Tracks statistics per trade: balance, profit/loss, drawdowns.

  • Fully compatible with backtesters and expert advisors (EAs).

6. 👁️ Clear Visualization and Feedback

  • Draws arrows, trend lines, labels, and on-screen info blocks.

  • Control visibility with  DrawGraphObjects ,  HighlightByBalance , and  DrawScreenComment .

⚙️ Parameter Overview

Parameter Description
InputMaPeriod ,  InputMaShift Moving Average setup
InputMaMethod ,  InputMaAppliedPrice MA type and price source
InputChannelDeviation Deviation for trend channels
InputPatternLength ,  InputPriceDeltaPoints Price pattern detection
InputUseTrendOnly Signal filtering by trend
InputMaxSpreadPoints Max allowed market spread
InputEnableAnalyzer ,  InputAnalyzerLength ,  InputAnalyzerScale Pattern analyzer configuration
InputTrendReverseMode Auto trend reversal setting
InputArrowShiftPoints ,  InputMinDrawBar Visual styling
InputInitDeposit ,  InputAccountLeverage ,  InputTradeVolume Capital/risk control
InputUseHistoryRange ,  InputHistoryStart ,  InputHistoryEnd Historical testing options
InputDrawGraphObjects ,  InputHighlightByBalance ,  InputDrawScreenComment Visualization controls
InputEnableStatistics Enable/disable trade stats
InputUseRealMode Use real account conditions

🧩 How It Works

The indicator builds a moving average and dynamic channel using your chosen parameters.
It then applies a custom pattern analysis engine to detect trends and identify reliable entry and exit points.

It also:

  • Filters signals based on spread

  • Provides balance/profit tracking

  • Tracks performance and trade consistency

You can easily optimize the parameters using MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to adapt it for any market or timeframe.

💡 Why Choose Trend TD Ultimate?

✔ Professional-grade trend logic
✔ Works for scalping, swing, and long-term strategies
✔ Built-in risk and spread control
✔ Detailed trade statistics
✔ Designed for manual and automated use

🚀 Ready to Upgrade Your Trading?

Trend TD Ultimate isn't just another indicator — it's a complete trend-trading system.
Whether you're testing, optimizing, or trading live — you'll have the tools to trade smarter and stay in control.



