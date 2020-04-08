Directional Trends Line

Directional Trend Line — Directional Trend Indicator for MetaTrader





**Directional Trend Line** is a professional tool for traders that allows you to:





* Accurately determine the current market trend

* Timely detect phase shifts in market structure

* Clearly visualize the dominant price movement direction





### 🔑 **Key Features**





#### 1. **Automatic Adaptation to Any Timeframe**





* Automatically adjusts the CCI period for M1…MN

* Enables optimal sensitivity across different timeframes

* Fully customizable for each timeframe — perfect for multi-strategy and algorithmic trading





#### 2. **Two Independent Trend Lines**





* **TrendUp (blue)** — indicates an uptrend phase

* **TrendDown (red)** — indicates a downtrend phase

* Switching occurs at key CCI level crossings, allowing clear trend phase identification





#### 3. **False Signal Filtering**





* Includes trend confirmation logic before switching

* Retains previous value if no confirmation is detected

* Helps reduce noise and avoid false entries during volatility





#### 4. **Flexible Settings and Easy Control**





* Supports auto and fixed CCI period modes

* UpDownShift setting adjusts line offset for correct display depending on chart scale

* Ensures proper visualization across different instruments









### ⚙️ **Indicator Parameters**





* `Length` — base CCI calculation period (default: **14**)





### **How It Works**





**Directional Trend Line** analyzes the **CCI** using either a dynamic or user-defined period.





#### **Trend Logic:**





* When **CCI > 0**, the **TrendUp line** is drawn

➤ Plotted below the current candle's low, with offset





* When **CCI < 0**, the **TrendDown line** is drawn

➤ Plotted above the current candle's high, with offset





* If price **confirms the movement** (e.g., `Close < Open` in an uptrend),

➤ The line **holds the previous value**, reducing noise and avoiding premature flips





This allows you to:





* Visually distinguish between buyer/seller dominance zones

* Receive timely trend shift signals

* Efficiently use the indicator for trade entry, exit, and position tracking





### ✅ **Advantages of Directional Trend Line**





* 🔄 Automatically adapts to any trading style or instrument

* 📉 Simultaneously displays both uptrend and downtrend phases

* 🧹 Reduces false signals with multi-layer confirmation

* ⚡ Easily integrates into existing strategies

* 🔍 Highly informative and clear, suitable for all trader levels









### 💬 **Conclusion**





**Directional Trend Line** is a reliable choice for traders focused on **systematic and visual trend analysis**.





Try it in real-time and see how **accurate and practical** a modern trend indicator can be!











