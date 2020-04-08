Directional Trends Line

Directional Trend Line — Directional Trend Indicator for MetaTrader

**Directional Trend Line** is a professional tool for traders that allows you to:

* Accurately determine the current market trend
* Timely detect phase shifts in market structure
* Clearly visualize the dominant price movement direction


### 🔑 **Key Features**

#### 1. **Automatic Adaptation to Any Timeframe**

* Automatically adjusts the CCI period for M1…MN
* Enables optimal sensitivity across different timeframes
* Fully customizable for each timeframe — perfect for multi-strategy and algorithmic trading

#### 2. **Two Independent Trend Lines**

* **TrendUp (blue)** — indicates an uptrend phase
* **TrendDown (red)** — indicates a downtrend phase
* Switching occurs at key CCI level crossings, allowing clear trend phase identification

#### 3. **False Signal Filtering**

* Includes trend confirmation logic before switching
* Retains previous value if no confirmation is detected
* Helps reduce noise and avoid false entries during volatility

#### 4. **Flexible Settings and Easy Control**

* Supports auto and fixed CCI period modes
* UpDownShift setting adjusts line offset for correct display depending on chart scale
* Ensures proper visualization across different instruments


### ⚙️ **Indicator Parameters**

* `Length` — base CCI calculation period (default: **14**)

### **How It Works**

**Directional Trend Line** analyzes the **CCI** using either a dynamic or user-defined period.

#### **Trend Logic:**

* When **CCI > 0**, the **TrendUp line** is drawn
  ➤ Plotted below the current candle's low, with offset

* When **CCI < 0**, the **TrendDown line** is drawn
  ➤ Plotted above the current candle's high, with offset

* If price **confirms the movement** (e.g., `Close < Open` in an uptrend),
  ➤ The line **holds the previous value**, reducing noise and avoiding premature flips

This allows you to:

* Visually distinguish between buyer/seller dominance zones
* Receive timely trend shift signals
* Efficiently use the indicator for trade entry, exit, and position tracking


### ✅ **Advantages of Directional Trend Line**

* 🔄 Automatically adapts to any trading style or instrument
* 📉 Simultaneously displays both uptrend and downtrend phases
* 🧹 Reduces false signals with multi-layer confirmation
* ⚡ Easily integrates into existing strategies
* 🔍 Highly informative and clear, suitable for all trader levels


### 💬 **Conclusion**

**Directional Trend Line** is a reliable choice for traders focused on **systematic and visual trend analysis**.

Try it in real-time and see how **accurate and practical** a modern trend indicator can be!



