Smart Trade Monitor Alert System

🎯 Smart Trading Monitor - Real-Time Position Tracking, P/L Analysis & Alert System

✅ Real-Time Monitoring: Automatically tracks open/closed positions, clearly displays yesterday's/previous day's P/L - no more manual calculations!
✅ Smart Alerts (Premium only): Instant push notifications + sound alerts for position changes - never miss a trading opportunity!
✅ Simple & Intuitive: One-click installation with key data displayed directly on charts for faster decision making
✅ High Compatibility: Supports both MT4/MT5 platforms, works with any trading strategy

✔️ Open/Closed Position Statistics
✔️ Historical Data Export
✔️ Yesterday/Previous Day P/L
✔️ Multi-Account Summary
✔️ Basic Pop-up Alerts
✔️ Sound+Push Notifications (customizable alerts)
✔️ Instant Position Change Alerts (for large floating P/L)
✔️ Dedicated Priority Support
✔️ Copy Trading & Multi-Symbol EA Analysis

"Still calculating P/L manually? 90% of trading delays come from slow reactions!

[Smart Trade Monitor] automatically tracks position changes - premium sound alerts help you seize opportunities within 5 seconds and avoid missing optimal exit points!"

Statistics show users with alert features reduce unnecessary losses by 23% on average. Subscribing to premium saves XX hours/year on manual analysis!

First month 50% OFF! First 100 subscribers get [Exclusive Trading Journal Template] 🎁 This week only!

Free version lacks alerts → May lead to additional losses from untimely stops! Upgrade to premium to protect your capital.

💡 Why other traders choose this:
• Save Time: Automated tracking replaces manual recording
• Prevent Oversights: Alerts solve the "missing trades while away" problem
• Professional Edge: Visualized data improves analysis efficiency, great for attracting copiers

🚀 Limited Offer:
First 50 subscribers: $39
Next 100: $49
After 200: $59
Subscribe now to lock in your discount!
Contact me via email for exclusive voice alert packages


