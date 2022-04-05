Orchid Gold

🚀 Orchid Gold EA – Your Smart Gold Trading Partner! 💰✨

Version 4.56 – Built or Consistency, Safety, and Long-Term Profitability

🧠 Note: This product has been continuously optimized and tested before its public launch. Version 4.56 reflects internal development cycles and deep market testing.

🎯 LAUNCH PROMO!
💸 Only $266 for the first 5 buyers!
📈 Next price: $300
💎 Final price: $700

⚠️ Grab your copy now before the price goes up!

🌟 Why Choose Orchid Gold EA?

Orchid Gold EA is a next-generation trading robot designed to convert market movements into consistent profits—without using risky martingale or lot doubling systems. It combines smart grid logic, precise average price tracking, and dynamic entry strategies to manage risk and maximize profitability.

🧩 Key Features:

🔹 Smart Grid Management
Launches flexible trade grids and gradually closes partial positions at predefined profit levels—reducing drawdowns and protecting capital.

🔹 Precision Average Price Control
Dynamically tracks average entry of open positions and automatically closes near targets to reduce exposure.

🔹 Fibonacci-Based Entry (Optional)
Uses Fibonacci levels to align with natural market structures for more accurate entries and exits.

🔹 Advanced Lot & Grid Control
Supports fixed lots or balance-based sizing, and grid spacing based on ATR or fixed pip distances.

🔹 Safe & Sustainable Strategy
No martingale. No dangerous multipliers. Built for capital preservation and stable performance.

🔹 24/7 Autonomous Trading
Runs continuously with optional filters to restrict trading to specific times, sessions, or days.

🔹 Multi-Market Compatibility
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) but compatible with Forex, metals, commodities, and more.

🔹 Built-In Daily Risk Controls
Automatically shuts down trading after reaching daily profit/loss limits to prevent emotional overtrading.

🔹 Manual Trade Support
Can optionally manage manual trades or trades opened by other EAs.

🔧 Simple Setup, Professional Results
Includes ready-to-use presets, full documentation, and a clean interface for both beginners and pros.

⚙️ Parameters Overview:

✅ Lot Type: Fixed or % of balance
✅ Grid Distance: Fixed, ATR, or Fibonacci
✅ Exit Strategy: Partial closures near targets
✅ Daily Risk Limits: Built-in protection
✅ Trading Schedule Filter: Optional
✅ Manual Trade Handling: Fully supported
✅ Timeframe: Optimized for H1 (1-Hour Chart)

💵 Recommended Deposit:

🔸 Minimum: $300
🔸 Ideal: $500+ for optimal performance and flexibility

📈 Internal Development & Key Updates:

  • v4.56 – Advanced grid logic improvements, added trading session filters, enhanced Fibonacci entry accuracy

  • v4.52 – Introduced balance-based lot sizing, strengthened daily risk management features

  • v4.40 – Refined partial close mechanics and updated user interface for easier configuration

  • v4.10 – Added ATR-based grid spacing option to increase strategy flexibility

  • v3.80 – Finalized core trading strategy after rigorous backtesting and demo account trials

🔒 Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Orchid Gold EA includes built-in protections, but performance may vary depending on market conditions and user settings.

🟢 Let Gold Work for You – 100% Automated

🎯 Start your smart trading journey with Orchid Gold EA today.

📩 For demo access, licensing, or support → Contact me directly on MQL5 or via private message.



