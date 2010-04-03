Pair Spread Oscillator

Welcome to the Pair Spread Oscillator by Xignal Coding!

Ever wondered if you could monitor one asset against another—typically correlated—and spot opportunities?

That’s exactly what you can do with the Pair Spread Oscillator!

The Pair Spread Oscillator calculates the distance between your selected instruments and provides the mean distance and the standard deviation of your choice. This way, you can easily identify when these two instruments are moving in different directions and act before the correction occurs.

Correlation is a powerful way to beat the markets. By buying and selling two instruments that tend to move together, you minimize risk by staying hedged. Correlated instruments often correct their distance fairly quickly, which can result in a clear profit.

Inputs

  • Correlated symbol name: The name of the symbol you want to compare with. The first symbol is the current chart symbol.

  • Rolling window for mean/std: The period (how far back you want the indicator to look in order to calculate the mean and standard deviation).

  • Std deviation multiplier: The multiplier applied to the standard deviation.


Disclaimer: Pair Spread Oscillator is a trading tool designed to assist with market analysis. It does not guarantee profits, and all trading involves risk. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions.


Prodotti consigliati
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Il dashboard di avviso RSI / TDI ti consente di monitorare gli RSI contemporaneamente (selezionabili da te) su ogni coppia principale scambiata. Puoi usarlo in due modi: 1. Seleziona più intervalli di tempo e il trattino ti mostrerà quando ci sono più intervalli di tempo estesi oltre le normali condizioni di trading. Un ottimo indicatore del fatto che il prezzo ha spinto al massimo di recente poiché ha raggiunto un livello di ipercomprato o ipervenduto su più intervalli di tempo, quindi un r
Visual Dragon State Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies. The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components: Buy and Sell Signals: Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicatori
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Spread and Swap screener
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicatori
Selettore di mercato: Prezzo, Spread e Swap, per simboli selezionati (Market Watch) Puoi personalizzare l'elenco: imposta solo i simboli (coppie di valute) necessari. Il numero di simboli è illimitato. L'elenco può essere ordinato in ordine crescente o decrescente (nome del simbolo). Il pannello può essere spostato in qualsiasi posizione sul grafico. Puoi anche minimizzare il pannello. C'è un 'opzione per notificare l' aumento della dimension e del spread rispetto al valore medio. La mia  #1 Ut
Double Bollinger Band Scanner Pro
Sina Nasiri Bavili
Indicatori
Bollinger Band Scanner Pro - Multi-Symbol Signal Detector Professional Trading Tool for MT5 Transform your trading with the most advanced Bollinger Band scanner available for MetaTrader 5! Key Features Intelligent Signal Detection Precision Algorithm : Advanced multi-phase signal detection that identifies extreme BB reversals Smart Filtering : Eliminates false signals using middle-line crossing analysis Trend-Aware : Detects BUY signals in downtrends and SELL signals in uptrends only Mu
Full Trend Killer
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicatori
FULL TREND KILLER is an indicator based on Bollingen Bands and it is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made. It is specially designed for synthetic indices but also works well on Forex Assets. The best time frame to use on synthetic indices is M15, this is just a tip, however it can be used on all time frames. Settings : BANDS PERIOD Push Notification Email Notification Audible Alert
Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Neptune Storm Surge: Ride the Tides of Market Momentum Unleash the power of the ocean's force on your charts with the Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this tool captures the raw energy of market volatility and translates it into clear, actionable trading signals. Stop guessing the trend and start trading with the confidence of a tidal wave at your back. For just $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with a sophisticated, yet i
Deep Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
Indicatori
Every indicator has its advantages and disadvantages. Trending ones show good signals during a trend, but lag during a flat. Flat ones thrive in the flat, but die off as soon as a trend comes. All this would not be a problem, if it was easy to predict when a flat changes to a trend and when a trend changes to a flat, but in practice it is an extremely serious task. What if you develop such an algorithm, which could eliminate an indicator's flaws and enhance its strengths? What if such an algorit
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Indicatori
Panoramica L'indicatore Multi Level ATR e Moving Average Band offre un'analisi completa dei movimenti dei prezzi considerando la volatilità. La rappresentazione visiva attraverso diverse bande facilita l'identificazione delle fasi di tendenza e consolidamento, nonché dei potenziali punti di inversione. Grazie alle opzioni di personalizzazione, gli utenti possono adattare l'indicatore alle loro esigenze di trading specifiche. Caratteristiche Visualizzazione di più bande: Livelli di prezzo basati
FREE
Visual Envelope Trend Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Welcome to the Visual Envelope Trend Flow Indicator! This tool is not optimized and has been crafted specifically for you to explore, test, and fine-tune according to your unique trading strategy. It offers flexibility and a powerful starting point for traders aiming to master trend identification and price flow dynamics. Strategy and Logic Behind the Indicator: The Visual Envelope Trend Flow Indicator leverages the concept of envelope channels, which are dynamic boundaries drawn around price a
Scalpeer Deriv
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Hello traders! I'm here to introduce you to a new project called (Scalpeer Deriv) which is based on trend hunting on M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 and H4 time frames!!! for DERIV pairs (SYNTHETIC INDICES) Volatility 75, Boom 1000, Crash 1000, Crash 500, Boom 500, Crash 300, and Boom 300 with Volume 5 and Time 500 parameters providing buy and sell signals to hunt a good trend!!! Highly recommended! The first 5 copies will cost $149 / Final price $299!!
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
MultiScale Trend Detector
Aii Karadag
Indicatori
MultiFrame Trend Detector: Advanced Forex Trend Analysis Indicator The MultiFrame Trend Detector is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides traders with comprehensive trend analysis across multiple timeframes. By dynamically adjusting trend thresholds based on the relationship between timeframes, the MultiFrame Trend Detector delivers reliable and consistent trend detection for all Forex pairs and precious metals. Key Features Custom Timeframe Analysis : Analyze trends across multiple, u
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Griglia VR è progettato per creare una griglia grafica con impostazioni definite dall'utente. A differenza della griglia standard , VR Grid viene utilizzata per costruire livelli circolari . A seconda della scelta dell'utente, il passaggio tra i livelli rotondi può essere arbitrario. Inoltre, a differenza di altri indicatori e utilità, VR Grid mantiene la posizione della griglia anche quando cambia l'intervallo di tempo o si riavvia il terminale. È possibile ottenere impostazioni, f
FREE
Verve ai reversal pro
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Indicatori
Verve AI Reversal Pro Indicator Pro è il compagno di trading definitivo per chi richiede precisione assoluta e intuizioni di mercato senza pari. Sfruttando la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale all’avanguardia, questo strumento sofisticato analizza continuamente l’azione del prezzo, il volume e la volatilità per individuare punti di inversione ad alta probabilità prima che si manifestino completamente. Integrando perfettamente algoritmi di machine learning avanzati con principi collaudati di
HAWA Gold MT5
Waseem Ejaz
Indicatori
HAWA GOLD MT5 Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength
CandleVision Pro EngulfingPinInsideBarScannerMTF
Tahir Mehmood
Indicatori
MTF Candlestick Pattern Pro V2.10: Motore Avanzato di Analisi dei Pattern Multi-Timeframe Analisi Quantitativa di Livello Professionale per Trader Sistematici Vai oltre il riconoscimento base dei pattern.   MTF Candlestick Pattern Pro V2.10   è un indicatore algoritmico sofisticato per MetaTrader 5 che fornisce analisi dei pattern multi-timeframe di livello istituzionale direttamente sul tuo grafico. Questo sistema offre non solo l'identificazione dei pattern in tempo reale, ma anche un registro
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicatori
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currenc
Visual Vortex Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. CAUTION  : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just  Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
Indicatori
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicatori
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
SQN Max indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Sqn Max Indicator Sqn Max is an exclusive indicator to trade the market with high effectiveness. The indicator is based on price action, volatility and trend. This indicator is as simple as possible but not too simple. The indicator can generate alerts to ease the trading process. You don't have to stay all day in front of your screen. The indicator can be used with any class of assets and with any time frame. It is possible to achieve better results trading our list of selected assets. We achi
Visual Katana Signal Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unlock the Precision of Trading with the Katana Signal Indicator! The Visual Katana Signal Indicator is an advanced tool designed for traders seeking sharp and decisive insights into the market. This indicator combines intricate logic with cutting-edge signal generation to highlight high-potential trading opportunities. Please note, this indicator is not optimized—it is built for you to tailor and refine it to match your trading strategies. Behind the Strategy The Katana Signal Indicator utiliz
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicatori
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
TouchAlert Pro
Lù Hirata
Indicatori
Touch Alert Pro Non vuoi perdere opportunità di trading, ma è difficile stare sempre davanti al grafico? Questo indicatore è fatto per te! Descrizione del prodotto Touch Alert Pro è un indicatore che invia una notifica all’app MetaTrader 5 quando il prezzo raggiunge un oggetto di allerta sul grafico. Puoi aggiungere o rimuovere liberamente gli oggetti di allerta usando i pulsanti sul grafico. Inoltre, puoi impostare un limite al numero di notifiche per ogni oggetto di allerta. Questo prodot
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicatori
Preoccupato per il tuo prossimo trade? Stanco di non sapere se la tua strategia funziona davvero? Con CRT Liquidity Pro, fai trading con statistiche reali, non con emozioni. Conosci le tue probabilità, monitora le tue prestazioni e fai trading con sicurezza — basato sul Potere di 3, rilevamento intelligente della liquidità e conferme CRT. Vuoi vedere la realtà della strategia CRT Liquidity? Dopo l’acquisto, contattaci e ti forniremo gratuitamente uno dei nostri altri prodotti. Scopri i nostri
Altri dall’autore
Easy Correlations
Ioannis Xenos
5 (4)
Experts
Scopri la Semplicità del Trading di Simboli Correlati con Easy Correlations Hai mai desiderato padroneggiare senza sforzo il trading di simboli correlati? Conosci 'Easy Correlations' - il tuo nuovo miglior amico nella navigazione del complesso mondo delle correlazioni di mercato. Il nostro strumento è progettato per semplificare le complessità del trading, trasformando una strategia impegnativa in un'esperienza accessibile e redditizia. Il Concetto Reso Semplice: Nel suo nucleo, 'Easy Correlatio
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Simple CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
4.47 (15)
Experts
Insta: @xignalcoding Presso Xignal-Coding siamo appassionati di aiutare i trader a avere successo nei mercati. Ecco perché siamo entusiasti di condividere con te la nostra ultima creazione, il Simple CCI trading robot/tool. Il nostro obiettivo principale con questo robot è quello di fornire ai trader uno strumento sicuro ed affidabile che li aiuti a comprendere l'indicatore CCI e ad utilizzarlo a loro vantaggio nel trading degli asset di loro scelta. Con il Simple CCI, hai il pieno controllo s
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Benvenuto nell'indicatore Provlepsis. "Provlepsis" è un indicatore altamente avanzato progettato per il mercato MQL. Analizzando le candele precedenti alla stessa ora del giorno, calcola con precisione la potenziale gamma di movimento di mercato, fornendo preziose informazioni sulle future fluttuazioni dei prezzi. A differenza dell'indicatore ATR tradizionale, "Provlepsis" tiene conto del fattore tempo, risultando in uno strumento più potente che si adatta alle diverse condizioni di mercato. Dur
FREE
Advanced CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
5 (6)
Experts
Benvenuti nel bot e strumento di trading Advanced CCI, la vostra soluzione all-in-one per lo studio e il trading dei vostri asset preferiti. Con questo strumento versatile, avete il controllo completo sulla vostra strategia. Regolando i vari parametri, potete creare una strategia unica basata sull'indicatore CCI, comprensiva di un filtro MA, una dimensione di lotto dinamica, un calcolatore di criteri di Kelly, livelli di stop loss e take profit dinamici e trailing, una protezione del conto speci
Provlepsis
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Benvenuto nell'indicatore Provlepsis. "Provlepsis" è un indicatore altamente avanzato progettato per il mercato MQL. Analizzando le candele precedenti alla stessa ora del giorno, calcola con precisione la potenziale gamma di movimento di mercato, fornendo preziose informazioni sulle future fluttuazioni dei prezzi. A differenza dell'indicatore ATR tradizionale, "Provlepsis" tiene conto del fattore tempo, risultando in uno strumento più potente che si adatta alle diverse condizioni di mercato. Dur
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Incontra Master Oscillators, un bot che rende il trading semplice e flessibile! Scegli tra i segnali RSI, CCI o Stochastic e costruisci la tua strategia. Questo bot ti offre molti strumenti, come il filtro MA, dimensioni del lotto dinamiche, calcolatrice del criterio di Kelly, livelli SL e TP dinamici, e molto altro. Qualunque sia il tuo stile di trading, Master Oscillators è qui per te. Ti fornisce informazioni importanti, statistiche e altro ancora, mantenendo sempre sicuro il tuo trading. Se
XC Trade Manager
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Utilità
XC Trade Manager for MT5  Manage Your Trades with Precision and Ease Welcome to XC Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for traders seeking efficient and intuitive trade management on the MT5 platform. Developed by xignalcoding.com, our seventh product in the MQL5 Market lineup, the XC Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—making informed trading decisions. Key Features 1. Orders Tab Effortlessly place and manage your trades
Correlation Signals
Ioannis Xenos
Utilità
Welcome to Correlation Signals by Xignal Coding! Unlock hidden opportunities in the markets with our powerful correlation matrix . Whether you trade Forex, Cryptos, Indices, or Commodities, Correlation Signals helps you spot assets that move together — and tells you when their relationship creates a trade-worthy opportunity. The program continuously monitors your selected assets. When a temporary distance appears between correlated pairs, you get a clear signal: Buy the weaker asset Sell the st
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione